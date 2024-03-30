ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC gains important point to stay in playoffs hunt after 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters

Jamshedpur FC struck back through an equaliser by Javi Siverio to settle for a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Saturday.

Ahead of the match, the Yellow Army required a victory to ensure that it booked a berth in the playoffs. Its march towards the same game received a boost courtesy of an opening strike by Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos in the 23rd minute of the match.

However, Siverio, who had been a constant source of threat for the Kerala Blasters FC defence ensured that he struck the back of the net in the 45th minute.

The former Hyderabad FC forward, Siverio, kept hovering around the visiting team’s backline, poking its defensive line to find credible breakthroughs. He came glaringly close to doing so in the 12th minute, teaming with Rei Tachikawa before taking the mantle upon him to launch a fierce shot that landed off target by a slender margin.

With 13 goals and three assists, Diamantakos has arguably been the standout striker across all teams of the ISL this season.

Rahul KP steered the ball forward before playing it in the path of Emmanuel Justine Ojoka who was inside the box. The latter took a deft touch, before directing the ball towards Diamantakos, who deposited it into the net sans any delay.

Jamshedpur got its act together soon afterwards, with Tachikawa, Jeremy Manzorro, Imran Khan, and Mohammed Sanan taking turns to tease the Kerala Blasters FC defence.

Jamshedpur hasn’t been afraid to experiment with different ways to unlock the opposition’s backline under the watch of Khalid Jamil. It testified that through the goal by Siverio, which was set up by defender Elsinho, whose long ball sliced open the Kerala Blasters FC backline.

The Spaniard sprinted smartly to avoid the offside trap, collecting the ball comfortably before converting the chance to notch the goal and capture a point for his side.

Jamshedpur will next play Chennaiyin FC on April 4, whereas Kerala Blasters FC will square off against East Bengal FC on April 3.