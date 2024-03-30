Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: KBFC eyes crucial win against JFC for playoff spot, live streaming info

PREVIEW

Kerala Blasters FC has faced defeats in four out of its previous five matches this season. The Yellow Army is stuck at fifth spot in the standings at present, having 29 points from 18 games.

Kerala has not officially made it to the playoffs yet, but is a good eight points ahead of the sixth-placed Punjab FC (21), who has played a game more (19) than the Kochi-based team (18).

Jamshedpur FC has won twice in its previous five matches, earning 20 points out of 19 games. It is a point behind Punjab FC, and will be locking horns with Kerala Blasters FC, Chennaiyin FC, and FC Goa respectively to round off its league campaign.

The first place looks significantly far off for Kerala Blasters FC at the moment, but it will want to recover some form before potentially heading into the playoffs.