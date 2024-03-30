- March 30, 2024 18:35Kerala Blasters starting XI
Karanjit (gk), Naocha, Leskovic (c), Milos, Sandeep, Danish, Vibin, Aimen, Rahul, Dimitrios, Justine
- March 30, 2024 18:33Lineups are out!!
- March 30, 2024 18:30The Red Miners are home
- March 30, 2024 18:27PREVIEW
Kerala Blasters FC has faced defeats in four out of its previous five matches this season. The Yellow Army is stuck at fifth spot in the standings at present, having 29 points from 18 games.
Kerala has not officially made it to the playoffs yet, but is a good eight points ahead of the sixth-placed Punjab FC (21), who has played a game more (19) than the Kochi-based team (18).
Jamshedpur FC has won twice in its previous five matches, earning 20 points out of 19 games. It is a point behind Punjab FC, and will be locking horns with Kerala Blasters FC, Chennaiyin FC, and FC Goa respectively to round off its league campaign.
The first place looks significantly far off for Kerala Blasters FC at the moment, but it will want to recover some form before potentially heading into the playoffs.
- March 30, 2024 18:26LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The match between Jamshedpur and Kerala Blasters will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST, on Saturday, March 30, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.
The match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.
Latest on Sportstar
- Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: KBFC eyes crucial win against JFC for playoff spot, live streaming info
- LSG vs PBKS Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who has better luck in coin tosses, Lucknow Super Giants or Punjab Kings?
- LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 pm, squad, predicted playing XI updates; Lucknow Super Giants up against Punjab Kings
- IPL 2024: Most sixes hit in an Indian Premier League match
- Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Khalid Jamil hopes to turn JFC’s fortunes with a playoff spot on the horizon
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE