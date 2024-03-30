MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: KBFC eyes crucial win against JFC for playoff spot, live streaming info

JFC vs KBFC Live Score: Catch the live updates of the Indian Super League 2023-24 match between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Saturday.

Updated : Mar 30, 2024 18:50 IST

Team Sportstar
The two teams last faced each other in the ISL in the second matchday of this season, where Adrian Luna scored the winner in a 1-0 victory for KBFC.
The two teams last faced each other in the ISL in the second matchday of this season, where Adrian Luna scored the winner in a 1-0 victory for KBFC. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media
lightbox-info

The two teams last faced each other in the ISL in the second matchday of this season, where Adrian Luna scored the winner in a 1-0 victory for KBFC. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian Super League 2023-24 match between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

  • March 30, 2024 18:35
    Kerala Blasters starting XI

    Karanjit (gk), Naocha, Leskovic (c), Milos, Sandeep, Danish, Vibin, Aimen, Rahul, Dimitrios, Justine

  • March 30, 2024 18:33
    Lineups are out!!

  • March 30, 2024 18:30
    The Red Miners are home
  • March 30, 2024 18:27
    PREVIEW

    Kerala Blasters FC has faced defeats in four out of its previous five matches this season. The Yellow Army is stuck at fifth spot in the standings at present, having 29 points from 18 games.

    Kerala has not officially made it to the playoffs yet, but is a good eight points ahead of the sixth-placed Punjab FC (21), who has played a game more (19) than the Kochi-based team (18).

    Jamshedpur FC has won twice in its previous five matches, earning 20 points out of 19 games. It is a point behind Punjab FC, and will be locking horns with Kerala Blasters FC, Chennaiyin FC, and FC Goa respectively to round off its league campaign.

    The first place looks significantly far off for Kerala Blasters FC at the moment, but it will want to recover some form before potentially heading into the playoffs.

  • March 30, 2024 18:26
    LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

    The match between Jamshedpur and Kerala Blasters will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST, on Saturday, March 30, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. 

    The match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online). 

    The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

Related Topics

Jamshedpur FC /

Kerala Blasters

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: KBFC eyes crucial win against JFC for playoff spot, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs PBKS Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who has better luck in coin tosses, Lucknow Super Giants or Punjab Kings? 
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 pm, squad, predicted playing XI updates; Lucknow Super Giants up against Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Most sixes hit in an Indian Premier League match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Khalid Jamil hopes to turn JFC’s fortunes with a playoff spot on the horizon 
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: KBFC eyes crucial win against JFC for playoff spot, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Khalid Jamil hopes to turn JFC’s fortunes with a playoff spot on the horizon 
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. AIFF constitutes committee to investigate incident in IWL 2 in Goa
    Team Sportstar
  4. Slapping women players in inebriated state, instructions to keep door open at night: Accusations mount against AIFF Ex-co member 
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Indian football: AIFF executive committee member accused of assault under influence of alcohol by two women footballers
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: KBFC eyes crucial win against JFC for playoff spot, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs PBKS Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who has better luck in coin tosses, Lucknow Super Giants or Punjab Kings? 
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 pm, squad, predicted playing XI updates; Lucknow Super Giants up against Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Most sixes hit in an Indian Premier League match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Khalid Jamil hopes to turn JFC’s fortunes with a playoff spot on the horizon 
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment