ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC’s league shield hopes dented after goalless draw against Bengaluru

The result handed a jolt to Odisha’s hopes of clinching the League Winners Shield, as the side is now five points behind leader Mumbai City FC (41 points).

Published : Mar 30, 2024 22:31 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Ashwin Achal
BFC’s Javier Hernandez (10), in action during the ISL 2023-24 between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC, at the Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on March 30, 2024.
BFC’s Javier Hernandez (10), in action during the ISL 2023-24 between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC, at the Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on March 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
BFC’s Javier Hernandez (10), in action during the ISL 2023-24 between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC, at the Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on March 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Goal-line clearances and sharp saves were the order of the day, as Bengaluru FC (BFC) and Odisha FC kept clean sheets in their ISL match after the international break at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Saturday.

BFC (22 points) is sixth on the points table, while OFC is third. The result handed a jolt to Odisha’s hopes of clinching the League Winners Shield, as the side is now five points behind leader Mumbai City FC (41 points).

The backline scrambles began early when Odisha defender Mourtada Fall cleared Oliver Drost’s shot off the line.

BFC goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu was then called into action, sticking his leg out to parry Jerry Lalrinzuala’s firm strike.

Odisha’s Roy Krishna had the best chance of the game when he found himself in a one-on-one battle with Sandhu. Krishna, a former BFC player, got past Sandhu, but Shankar Sampingiraj sprinted back to make a desperate last-ditch block.

More defensive excellence was in store in the second-half when Odisha’s Amey Ranawade booted a dangerous chip from Javier Hernandez in front of goal. Odisha custodian Amrinder Singh also made a couple of strong saves, denying an invigorated BFC in the final few minutes.

The result: BFC 0 drew with Odisha FC 0

Related Topics

Bengaluru FC /

Odisha FC /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League

