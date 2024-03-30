MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Super Giant looks to continue its league shield pursuit against Chennaiyin FC

The Mariners have won six out of its last eight matches and have risen to the second spot with 39 points from 18 matches, while Chennaiyin is 11th with 18 points.

Published : Mar 30, 2024 21:29 IST , Kolkata - 2 MINS READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
FILE PHOTO: Jason Steven Cummings of Mohun Bagan Super Giant scoring a goal against Chennaiyin FC during the Indian Super League (ISL) football match at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai.
FILE PHOTO: Jason Steven Cummings of Mohun Bagan Super Giant scoring a goal against Chennaiyin FC during the Indian Super League (ISL) football match at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jason Steven Cummings of Mohun Bagan Super Giant scoring a goal against Chennaiyin FC during the Indian Super League (ISL) football match at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will look to continue its pursuit for its maiden ISL League Shield title when it takes on Chennaiyin FC in a matchweek 20 fixture of ISL-10 at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday.

The Mariners have been unbeaten since Antonio Lopez Habas returned to take over the reins of the team early in January. It has won six out of its last eight matches and has risen to the second spot with 39 points from 18 matches.

This keeps MBSG two points shy of the current leader Mumbai City FC (41 points). The former has also played a match less in comparison. The host will be looking at the opportunity to assume the leadership by picking up full points against Chennaiyin FC, which has experienced a mixed bag of success in the second phase of the tournament.

ALSO READ: AIFF constitutes committee to investigate incident in IWL 2 in Goa

Chennaiyin under its head coach Owen Coyle has come up with some good performances but its success rate has been overshadowed by setbacks which keeps the team in the 11th spot with 18 points from as many matches. Chennaiyin, which has lost thrice in its previous five matches, will be looking to reverse the trend as it returns after the international break.

On the other hand, Mohun Bagan SG, which beat Chennaiyin 3-1 in the first leg, will be hoping to maintain its superiority and complete a league double the way it has done so far against teams like Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC, and NorthEast United FC.

Mohun Bagan SG has been able to maintain its supremacy in most of its recent home outings winning the last four matches comfortably at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Related stories

Related Topics

Indian Football /

ISL 2023-24 /

Kerala Blasters /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Chennaiyin FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 140/3 (16); Speedstar Mayank takes three for Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC gains important point to stay in playoffs hunt after 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Who is Mayank Yadav, Lucknow Super Giants’ debutant against Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bundesliga 2023-24: Leverkusen dodges first loss of the season, leaves it late for comeback win over Hoffenheim
    Reuters
  5. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC’s league shield hopes dented after goalless draw against Bengaluru
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC gains important point to stay in playoffs hunt after 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC’s league shield hopes dented after goalless draw against Bengaluru
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Hyderabad likely to host Tri-National women’s football championship
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Super Giant looks to continue its league shield pursuit against Chennaiyin FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters highlights, ISL 2023-24: JFC 1-1 KBFC; Siverio cancels out Diamantakos’ goal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 140/3 (16); Speedstar Mayank takes three for Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC gains important point to stay in playoffs hunt after 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Who is Mayank Yadav, Lucknow Super Giants’ debutant against Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bundesliga 2023-24: Leverkusen dodges first loss of the season, leaves it late for comeback win over Hoffenheim
    Reuters
  5. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC’s league shield hopes dented after goalless draw against Bengaluru
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment