MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AIFF constitutes committee to investigate incident in IWL 2 in Goa

The AIFF President has constituted a three-member committee comprising Pinky Bompal Magar, Rita Jairath and Vijay Bali

Published : Mar 30, 2024 17:49 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: AIFF is working with the involved players to ensure their safe passage home.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: AIFF is working with the involved players to ensure their safe passage home. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: AIFF is working with the involved players to ensure their safe passage home. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Deepak Sharma, a member of the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) Executive Committee, has been accused of physically assaulting two women footballers while under the influence of alcohol on Friday.

In light of these allegations, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey called an emergent meeting of senior members of the AIFF to take stock of the situation and determine the next steps.

Present were M Satyanarayan (Acting Secretary General, AIFF), Valanka Alemao (Executive Committee Member and Chairperson, Women’s Committee), Anilkumar Prabhakaran (Executive Committee Member and Chairperson, Competitions Committee), Vijay Bali (Executive Committee Member) and Mulrajsinh Chudasama.

RELATED - Slapping women players in inebriated state, instructions to keep door open at night: Accusations mount against AIFF Ex-co member 

Based on these discussions, the AIFF President has constituted a three-member committee comprising Pinky Bompal Magar (Executive Committee Member and former India international), Rita Jairath (Safety and Child Safeguarding Officer, AIFF and Presiding Officer, Internal Complaints Committee), and Vijay Bali. Magar shall act as the chairperson of the committee.

The AIFF President has instructed the committee to submit a report within seven days. In the meantime, Mr Deepak Sharma, who was allegedly involved in the unfortunate incident, has been directed to step back and refrain from participating in all football-related activities until the conclusion of the committee’s process.

AIFF is working with the involved players to ensure their safe passage home.

Related Topics

Indian Women's League /

AIFF /

Kalyan Chaubey

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Khalid Jamil hopes to turn Jamshedpur FC’s fortunes with a playoff spot on the horizon 
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. LSG vs PBKS Toss Update, IPL 2024: KL Rahul or Shikhar Dhawan, who will the coin flip favour? 
    Team Sportstar
  3. AIFF constitutes committee to investigate incident in IWL 2 in Goa
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss update, squad, predicted playing XI; Lucknow Super Giants hosts Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Khalid Jamil hopes to turn Jamshedpur FC’s fortunes with a playoff spot on the horizon 
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. AIFF constitutes committee to investigate incident in IWL 2 in Goa
    Team Sportstar
  3. Slapping women players in inebriated state, instructions to keep door open at night: Accusations mount against AIFF Ex-co member 
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Indian football: AIFF executive committee member accused of assault under influence of alcohol by two women footballers
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2023-24: Preview; When, where to watch JFC v KBFC; Head-to-head
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Khalid Jamil hopes to turn Jamshedpur FC’s fortunes with a playoff spot on the horizon 
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. LSG vs PBKS Toss Update, IPL 2024: KL Rahul or Shikhar Dhawan, who will the coin flip favour? 
    Team Sportstar
  3. AIFF constitutes committee to investigate incident in IWL 2 in Goa
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss update, squad, predicted playing XI; Lucknow Super Giants hosts Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment