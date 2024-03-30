AIFF constitutes committee to investigate incident in IWL 2 in Goa

Deepak Sharma, a member of the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) Executive Committee, has been accused of physically assaulting two women footballers while under the influence of alcohol on Friday.

In light of these allegations, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey called an emergent meeting of senior members of the AIFF to take stock of the situation and determine the next steps.

Present were M Satyanarayan (Acting Secretary General, AIFF), Valanka Alemao (Executive Committee Member and Chairperson, Women’s Committee), Anilkumar Prabhakaran (Executive Committee Member and Chairperson, Competitions Committee), Vijay Bali (Executive Committee Member) and Mulrajsinh Chudasama.

Based on these discussions, the AIFF President has constituted a three-member committee comprising Pinky Bompal Magar (Executive Committee Member and former India international), Rita Jairath (Safety and Child Safeguarding Officer, AIFF and Presiding Officer, Internal Complaints Committee), and Vijay Bali. Magar shall act as the chairperson of the committee.

The AIFF President has instructed the committee to submit a report within seven days. In the meantime, Mr Deepak Sharma, who was allegedly involved in the unfortunate incident, has been directed to step back and refrain from participating in all football-related activities until the conclusion of the committee’s process.

AIFF is working with the involved players to ensure their safe passage home.