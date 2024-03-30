MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga 2023-24: Leverkusen leaves it late for comeback win over Hoffenheim; extends unbeaten run

Leverkusen, unbeaten in 39 matches across all competitions this season, is on 73 points with seven games. Bayern Munich, whch faces Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday, is second on 60.

Published : Mar 30, 2024 22:40 IST , LEVERKUSEN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrick Schick celebrates scoring second goal against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.
Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrick Schick celebrates scoring second goal against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrick Schick celebrates scoring second goal against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen scored twice late in the game with Robert Andrich and Patrik Schick to earn a 2-1 comeback win over Hoffenheim on Saturday and edge closer to the league title.

Leverkusen, unbeaten in 39 matches across all competitions this season, is on 73 points with seven games. Bayern Munich, whch faces Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday, is second on 60.

A day after coach Xabi Alonso announced he would be staying on despite interest from major European clubs, Leverkusen got off to a lacklustre start despite controlling the pace of the game.

Its attacks were stifled and the finishing lacked precision with Hoffenheim’s Maximilian Beier silencing the home crowd in the 33rd minute after breaking clear and beating keeper Lukas Hradecky from close range.

The host piled on the pressure after the break and carved out several chances but it was repeatedly denied by keeper Oliver Baumann, who pulled off a spectacular double save in the 76th.

With time running out Alonso brought on forward Borja Iglesias, who rattled the crossbar four minutes later with the host constantly in Hoffenheim’s box.

ALSO READ: Newcastle United fights back to beat West Ham in Premier League thriller

The pressure paid off in the 88th minute when Andrich stabbed in the equaliser from a Florian Wirtz cross.

Schick volleyed in to complete the comeback in stoppage time, confirming Leverkusen’s never-say-die attitude this season.

Alonso’s team had come from two goals in both Europa League round of 16 legs against Qarabag this month to advance 5-4 on aggregate.

Leverkusen, whose last major title dates back more than 30 years, faces Fortuna Dusseldorf in the German Cup semifinal on Tuesday.

With 73 points, its has now equalled its club record from the 1999-2000 campaign.

