MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Newcastle United fights back to beat West Ham in Premier League thriller

Newcastle United crawled back from a 3-1 deficit to post a thrilling win against West Ham United in a Premier League clash at the St. James Park on Saturday.

Published : Mar 30, 2024 20:10 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak celebrates scoring their second goal.
Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak celebrates scoring their second goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak celebrates scoring their second goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Newcastle staged a sensational fightback to beat West Ham as Harvey Barnes’ late double sealed a dramatic 4-3 win at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Eddie Howe’s side trailed 3-1 after Alexander Isak’s early penalty was erased by goals from Michail Antonio and Mohammed Kudus before half-time.

When Jarrod Bowen scored West Ham’s third immediately after the break, Newcastle looked set for another dispiriting defeat in a troubled campaign.

But Isak converted a second penalty to give the Magpies hope and Barnes came off the bench to equalise before snatching the winner in the 90th minute.

ALSO READ: Serie A 2023-24: Champion Napoli slumps to 3-0 home defeat by Atalanta

Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon was sent off for a second booking in stoppage time, but the host clung on for a much-needed victory.

After coming under fire from frustrated fans during their recent swoon, Howe’s relief was clear to see as he sprinted down the touchline in celebration of Barnes’ second goal.

Newcastle’s Saudi owners would have expected their team to be much higher than their current mid-table berth after finishing in the top four last season.

Match Highlights

 

But Newcastle’s second win in its last seven games in all competitions, and the spirited revival that inspired it, offered hope that Easter might serve as a rebirth for Howe and his spluttering team.

Seventh-placed West Ham is just one point ahead of Newcastle after a result that will only lead to more criticism of boss David Moyes from the club’s demanding fans.

Newcastle grabbed the lead in the sixth minute with a helping hand from West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal.

Coufal’s rash challenge on Anthony Gordon conceded a penalty that Isak fired past Alphonse Areola.

Already without players worth £250 million ($315 million) due to injuries or suspensions, Newcastle’s injury-plagued skipper Jamaal Lascelles limped off in the 17th minute of his first league start since December.

Newcastle fightback

Antonio took advantage of the uncertainty caused by Newcastle’s defensive reshuffle, piercing its creaky offside trap in the 21st minute.

In acres of space after accelerating onto Lucas Paqueta’s lofted pass, Antonio’s clinical finish from 12 yards gave Martin Dubravka no chance.

Deep into first-half stoppage-time, Bowen ran onto a quick free-kick and teed up Kudus, unmarked inside the area, for a powerful strike that Dubravka could only push into the top corner.

Newcastle was furious that play wasn’t stopped for an injury to Fabian Schar, but the goal stood.

ALSO READ: Statistics show Chelsea should be higher in Premier League table, says Pochettino

Adding insult to injury, Bowen netted West Ham’s third goal in the 48th minute.

Kudus ignited an incisive counter-attack with a superb long pass to Bowen, who scampered to the edge of the area before drilling low past Dubravka for his 15th league goal this season.

Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth and Miguel Almiron were all forced off with injuries to add to Newcastle’s woes.

But Newcastle was handed a lifeline by Kalvin Phillips when the hapless West Ham midfielder’s nightmare loan from Manchester City took another turn for the worse.

Lunging into a needless foul on Gordon, Phillips conceded a 77th-minute penalty that Isak stroked home for his 14th league goal this season.

With West Ham suddenly looking anxious, Newcastle equalised six minutes later when Barnes surged clear to slot a cool finish past substitute keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

The spectacular comeback was complete in the 90th minute as Barnes took a turn on the edge of the area and turned to curl a brilliant strike into the top corner.

Gordon’s late red card for kicking the ball away ensured a tense finish, but Newcastle’s nerve held.

Related Topics

Newcastle United /

West Ham United /

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: JFC 1-1 KBFC; Siverio equalizes for Jamshedpur; Second half resumes
    Team Sportstar
  2. Newcastle United fights back to beat West Ham in Premier League thriller
    AFP
  3. LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: de Kock hits fifty; Pooran’s counterattack as Lucknow Super Giants goes near 150; LSG 125/3 (13)
    Team Sportstar
  4. AIFF Ex-co member Deepak arrested after allegedly assaulting women footballers physically, under influence of alcohol
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. IPL 2024: “Will consider if he impresses in training,” Delhi Capitals coach Ponting on Prithvi Shaw’s selection against Super Kings
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Newcastle United fights back to beat West Ham in Premier League thriller
    AFP
  2. Master vs apprentice subplot in focus as Arteta’s Arsenal threatens Guardiola’s legacy, Man City’s dominance
    Saikat Chakraborty
  3. Statistics show Chelsea should be higher in Premier League table, says Pochettino
    Reuters
  4. Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to embrace massive moment against Guardiola’s Manchester City
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Spurs’ Van de Ven available for Luton game, says Postecoglou
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: JFC 1-1 KBFC; Siverio equalizes for Jamshedpur; Second half resumes
    Team Sportstar
  2. Newcastle United fights back to beat West Ham in Premier League thriller
    AFP
  3. LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: de Kock hits fifty; Pooran’s counterattack as Lucknow Super Giants goes near 150; LSG 125/3 (13)
    Team Sportstar
  4. AIFF Ex-co member Deepak arrested after allegedly assaulting women footballers physically, under influence of alcohol
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. IPL 2024: “Will consider if he impresses in training,” Delhi Capitals coach Ponting on Prithvi Shaw’s selection against Super Kings
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment