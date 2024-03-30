MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Statistics show Chelsea should be higher in Premier League table, says Pochettino

Chelsea has a poor goal difference this season but its lack of goals has largely been caused by its own profligacy, with the club ranking fourth in the league for big chances missed.

Published : Mar 30, 2024 12:49 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino.
FILE PHOTO: Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino believes his side should be higher in the Premier League standings, adding that data indicates that its results have not matched its performances on the pitch.

Pochettino’s expensive squad has struggled for consistency this season and sits 11th in the league standings with 39 points from 27 games, 17 points fewer than fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Chelsea has a poor goal difference this season but its lack of goals has largely been caused by its own profligacy, with the club ranking fourth in the league for big chances missed.

It is also ranked fourth in expected goal difference ,according to data firm Opta, behind only Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool.

READ | Manchester City’s Stones, Walker out of Arsenal clash

“We know really well what we are doing. That’s why I laugh. I don’t take it personally when the fans say that (criticise)... If you look at all the data, in the table we should be in fourth position,” said Pochettino.

“But for different reasons, we are not there. What the data means is that we are in a good way. In which area do we need to improve? It’s things (that will come) with time. We need to compete better, small details.

“You can only get this with experience with time playing together. It’s easy to find the data when you want to kill someone. But when the data is good and reflects the team is doing well but for different reasons we’re not getting the results we deserve, (we should) trust in the process.”

Chelsea hosts 19th-placed Burnley in a league clash later on Saturday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Chelsea /

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Mauricio Pochettino

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Statistics show Chelsea should be higher in Premier League table, says Pochettino
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: How are Indian badminton players placed in qualification race?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian football: AIFF executive committee member accused of assault under influence of alcohol by two women footballers
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. IPL 2024, Week 1: Top 5 debutants who impressed
    Team Sportstar
  5. Miami Open: Dimitrov, set to enter ATP Top 10, reaping rewards of hard work
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Statistics show Chelsea should be higher in Premier League table, says Pochettino
    Reuters
  2. Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to embrace massive moment against Guardiola’s Manchester City
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Spurs’ Van de Ven available for Luton game, says Postecoglou
    Reuters
  4. ‘I couldn’t coach that,’ says Klopp about De Zerbi’s impact ahead of Brighton clash
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Man United’s Martinez could return against Brentford, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Statistics show Chelsea should be higher in Premier League table, says Pochettino
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: How are Indian badminton players placed in qualification race?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian football: AIFF executive committee member accused of assault under influence of alcohol by two women footballers
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. IPL 2024, Week 1: Top 5 debutants who impressed
    Team Sportstar
  5. Miami Open: Dimitrov, set to enter ATP Top 10, reaping rewards of hard work
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment