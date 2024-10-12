Txiki Begiristain steps down as Manchester City Director of Football; Hugo Viana named successor

Manchester City Director of Football Txiki Begiristain will step down at the end of the season and be succeeded by Sporting’s Hugo Viana, the Premier League club said on Saturday.
Former Portugal midfielder Viana, 41, became Sporting’s Director of Football in 2018 and played a key part in guiding the club to Portuguese league titles in 2021 and 2024.
Begiristain, 60, joined City in October 2012 after serving as Barcelona’s Director of Football for seven years until 2010.
“Viana will begin his full-time role in the summer of 2025, but will collaborate with Txiki in the preceding months to ensure a smooth transition,” said a City statement.
Begiristain’s departure from the Etihad has raised questions about coach Pep Guardiola’s future at the club.
The pair have worked closely together at City and with 53-year-old Guardiola’s current contract ending after this season, the Spaniard’s plans remain uncertain.
