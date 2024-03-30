MagazineBuy Print

Serie A 2023-24: Champion Napoli slumps to 3-0 home defeat by Atalanta

Atalanta is sixth in the standings with 50 points, and Napoli is seventh with 45.

Published : Mar 30, 2024 19:32 IST , NAPLES

Reuters
Atalanta’s Gianluca Scamacca celebrates scoring their second goal with Aleksei Miranchuk and Hans Hateboer.
Atalanta’s Gianluca Scamacca celebrates scoring their second goal with Aleksei Miranchuk and Hans Hateboer. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Atalanta’s Gianluca Scamacca celebrates scoring their second goal with Aleksei Miranchuk and Hans Hateboer. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Napoli was beaten 3-0 at home by Atalanta in Serie A on Saturday as the Italian champion lost further ground in the race for Champions League qualification.

Before kickoff, Napoli players knelt in support of teammate Juan Jesus, four days after a judge cleared Inter Milan’s Francesco Acerbi of a charge of racially insulting the Brazilian during a Serie A game.

ALSO READ: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Khalid Jamil hopes to turn JFC’s fortunes with a playoff spot on the horizon 

Atalanta broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when Aleksei Miranchuk slotted home from close range following a scramble in Napoli’s box. Gianluca Scamacca doubled the lead on the stroke of halftime.

Napoli hit the post twice inside a minute in the second half, and Atalanta sealed the three points when Teun Koopmeiners’s effort in the 88th minute found the bottom corner.

Atalanta is sixth in the standings with 50 points, and Napoli is seventh with 45.

