Serie A 2023-24: Champion Napoli slumps to 3-0 home defeat by Atalanta

Napoli was beaten 3-0 at home by Atalanta in Serie A on Saturday as the Italian champion lost further ground in the race for Champions League qualification.

Before kickoff, Napoli players knelt in support of teammate Juan Jesus, four days after a judge cleared Inter Milan’s Francesco Acerbi of a charge of racially insulting the Brazilian during a Serie A game.

Atalanta broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when Aleksei Miranchuk slotted home from close range following a scramble in Napoli’s box. Gianluca Scamacca doubled the lead on the stroke of halftime.

Napoli hit the post twice inside a minute in the second half, and Atalanta sealed the three points when Teun Koopmeiners’s effort in the 88th minute found the bottom corner.

Atalanta is sixth in the standings with 50 points, and Napoli is seventh with 45.