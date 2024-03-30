Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Khalid Jamil hopes to turn JFC’s fortunes with a playoff spot on the horizon 

Khalid Jamil had taken over NorthEast United FC at a time (in 2021) when the club was winless in seven games, with 12 points to show in 11 games. By the end of the season, the team made it to the semifinals, narrowly losing to ATK Mohun Bagan (now called Mohun Bagan Super Giant) 2-1 in the return leg.

The Indian coach’s prowess to transform the fortunes of Indian clubs has witnessed Aizawl FC clinch its maiden I-League title (2016-17) and Mumbai FC stay afloat in the top division for seven seasons with a shoestring budget.

In the current season of the Indian Super League, Jamil is looking to transform the fortunes of Jamshedpur FC, which turned to him after sacking Steve Cooper at the end of 2023.

Since then, the club reached the semifinal of the Kalinga Super Cup and had an unbeaten run of five games in the league, before losing to Mohun Bagan, earlier this month.

Jamil, however, feels his team has chosen to only look forward, without thinking too much about past mistakes. “The players (here) are mature professionals. They know that whatever happened is now a thing of the past and they must think about tomorrow and about bouncing back,” Jamil told Sportstar.

ALSO READ: Slapping women players in inebriated state, instructions to keep door open at night: Accusations mount against AIFF Ex-co member

In JFC’s previous game, it had failed to adhere to the rule of fielding only seven Indian players on the pitch at any given time. As a result, its 1-1 draw against the Islanders was converted to a 3-0 win for Mumbai City, denting its hopes of making it to the playoffs.

With just a point separating it from sixth-placed Bengaluru FC, it resumes its pursuit of top-six against Kerala Blasters on home turf today.

“There is 100 per cent hope from me and my team to do well in this match. Just like the way we prepare for every match, we will do so for this game as well,” Jamil said.

“This match is even more important since it is at home and we must do well and also because we were not up to the mark in the previous game.”

The Men in Steel will be without Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu, who was sent off in the previous game, and will look to shuffle the pack, with Javier Siverio, Rei Tachikawa, Thongkoisiem Haokip and Mohammed Sanan K in contention to start.

Daniel Chukwu (right) will be suspended for Jamshedpur FC’s clash against Kerala Blasters. | Photo Credit: PTI

JFC’s exploits after the hour mark have earned it five extra points from a losing or drawing position, without which it would have been second from bottom.

“I tell the players to not give up and keep working. What’s done is done. Think about the present and play your natural game,” Jamil quipped.

Jamil, a former Indian international, was also asked about his hopes to coach the National team. Igor Stimac, the current India coach, has been under a lot of pressure since the team’s 1-2 loss to Afghanistan in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

But Jamil said that his focus was entirely on his current assignment.

“They have given me a chance and I intend to do my best here. The team must do well and so should the players. They’re working very hard and we must strive to maintain the same (for the remainder of the season),” he said.

“The Indian players have a great mentality and they are quite mature. Their standards have increased because of ISL and there are three to four players in every position now. If more feedback is encouraged (about them), they can play even better. We have to do the right thing at the right time,” he added.

This is the first time Jamil will face the Blasters in the league as JFC coach, a team he considers the most difficult to break this season.

While KBFC won the previous leg between the two sides this season, JFC, under Jamil, got the better of Ivan Vukomanovic’s side in the Super Cup, winning the contest 3-2. At the JRD Stadium, with a playoff spot on the horizon, Jamil will look for a similar result this time around.