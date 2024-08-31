MBSG vs NEUFC, Durand Cup Final 2024: What happened the last time Mohun Bagan played NorthEast United FC?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will face NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in the Durand Cup 2024 Final to be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.

The two teams had contrasting semifinal fixtures. MBSG had to dig deep to overcome Bengaluru FC on penalties after a 2-2 draw, while NEUFC had a comfortable outing, beating Shillong Lajong 3-0.

What happened the last time Mohun Bagan Super Giant faced NorthEast United FC?

The last meeting between the two teams came during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023/24 season with the Kolkata-based team hammering four goals past NorthEast United FC in reply to two from the visitor.

Tomi Juric gave the visitor an early lead from the penalty spot after Dippendu Biswas handled the ball in the penalty area. Mohun Bagan got back level after a strike from just outside the box by Liston Colaco in the first minute of first-ha;f stoppage time. Jason Cummings put the team in front just three minutes later, poking the ball in from cross range following a freekick into the box.

NEUFC got back level early in the second half with Juric scoring his second, fighting off the defender before rifling in a half-volley. But two goals in four minutes from Dimitri Petratos and Sahal Abdul Samad secured the three points for MBSG at home.