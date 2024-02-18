ISL 2023-24 Highlights: Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giants thrashes NorthEast United FC 4-2

Mohun Bagan SG recovered from being a goal down to beat NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) 4-2 in an exciting ISL 2023-24 fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday. The win took Mohun Bagan SG to the second spot in the standings with 29 points from 14 matches.

The excitement started early as the Highlanders pressed the accelerator and found the break in the sixth minute. The opportunity came off a penalty as the Mohun Bagan full-back Dippendu Biswas handled the ball while trying to block a cross from the NEUFC winger Jithin M.S. Australian striker Tomi Juric scored from the spot to hand the visitor an early lead.