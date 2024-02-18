MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24 Highlights: Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giants thrashes NorthEast United FC 4-2

The win took Mohun Bagan SG to the second spot in the standings with 29 points from 14 matches.

Published : Feb 18, 2024 18:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Dimitrios Petratos of Mohun Bagan Super Giants scoring a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, match 86 played between Mohan Bagan Super Giants and NorthEast United FC held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on February 17, 2024
Dimitrios Petratos of Mohun Bagan Super Giants scoring a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, match 86 played between Mohan Bagan Super Giants and NorthEast United FC held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on February 17, 2024 | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL
infoIcon

Dimitrios Petratos of Mohun Bagan Super Giants scoring a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, match 86 played between Mohan Bagan Super Giants and NorthEast United FC held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on February 17, 2024 | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

Mohun Bagan SG recovered from being a goal down to beat NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) 4-2 in an exciting ISL 2023-24 fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday. The win took Mohun Bagan SG to the second spot in the standings with 29 points from 14 matches.

The excitement started early as the Highlanders pressed the accelerator and found the break in the sixth minute. The opportunity came off a penalty as the Mohun Bagan full-back Dippendu Biswas handled the ball while trying to block a cross from the NEUFC winger Jithin M.S. Australian striker Tomi Juric scored from the spot to hand the visitor an early lead.

| Video Credit: FSDL/ ISL Media/ Sports18

