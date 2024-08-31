MagazineBuy Print

MBSG vs NEUFC: What happened the last time Mohun Bagan SG played in Durand Cup final?

Mohun Bagan is the defending champions and hence also featured in the last edition’s final in which it defeated local rival East Bengal FC.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 10:00 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Mohun Bagan Super Giant won the 132nd Durand Cup last year. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will face NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in the Durand Cup 2024 Final to be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.

The two teams had contrasting semifinal fixtures. MBSG had to dig deep to overcome Bengaluru FC on penalties after a 2-2 draw, while NEUFC had a comfortable outing, beating Shillong Lajong 3-0.

Mohun Bagan is the defending champions and hence also featured in the last edition’s final in which it defeated local rival East Bengal.

Here’s what happened the last time Mohun Bagan played in the Durand Cup final:

In 2023, Mohun Bagan won its 17th Durand Cup trophy becoming the most successful team in the tournament history. Dimitri Petratos came up with a fine solo effort to find the only goal of the match and help a 10-man Mohun Bagan Super Giant prevail over its arch-rival East Bengal by a solitary goal in the final on september 3, 2023.

With a turnout of around 60,000 in the galleries cheering for their favourite sides, the match turned out to be a nervy affair forcing the two sides to seek caution over aggression.

Mohun Bagan SG, which went down to 10 men following the ejection of its midfielder Anirudh Thapa in the 62nd minute, finally managed to recollect itself in the final quarter of the action and found the winner in the 71st minute.

The goal came as a nice piece of work from its Australian striker, Petratos, who showed the requisite skill to come up with a spectacular finish to win the season’s second derby for Mohun Bagan. This saw Mohun Bagan SG lifting the crown for the 17th time and surpassing East Bengal as the most successful team in the tournament.

