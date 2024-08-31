NorthEast United beats Mohun Bagan SG to win Durand Cup 2024

NorthEast United etched its name in the history books as it beat Mohun Bagan SG 2-2 (4-3 on penalties) to win the Durand Cup 2024.

The cherry on top being this is the first ever piece of silverware won by NEUFC in the club’s history.

Mohun Bagan took an early lead in the 10th minute as Jason Cummins converted his penalty followed by Sahal Abdul Samad’s goal right before the halftime whistle.

NorthEast turned the game on its head by scoring two goals in quick succession by Ajaraie and Guillermo in the 55th and 58th minute respectively.

The match went on to penalty shootout as NEUFC keeper Gurmeet Singh made two crucial stops to help his side win 4-3 on penalties.

More to follow.