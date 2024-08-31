MagazineBuy Print

NorthEast United beats Mohun Bagan SG to win Durand Cup 2024

The cherry on top being this is the first ever piece of silverware won by NEUFC in the club’s history.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 19:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
NorthEast United defeated Mohun Bagan SG to win Durand Cup 2024.
NorthEast United defeated Mohun Bagan SG to win Durand Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/ The Hindu
infoIcon

NorthEast United defeated Mohun Bagan SG to win Durand Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/ The Hindu

NorthEast United etched its name in the history books as it beat Mohun Bagan SG 2-2 (4-3 on penalties) to win the Durand Cup 2024.

The cherry on top being this is the first ever piece of silverware won by NEUFC in the club’s history.

Mohun Bagan took an early lead in the 10th minute as Jason Cummins converted his penalty followed by Sahal Abdul Samad’s goal right before the halftime whistle.

NorthEast turned the game on its head by scoring two goals in quick succession by Ajaraie and Guillermo in the 55th and 58th minute respectively.

The match went on to penalty shootout as NEUFC keeper Gurmeet Singh made two crucial stops to help his side win 4-3 on penalties.

More to follow.

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
