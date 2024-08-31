MagazineBuy Print

MBSG vs NEUFC: When was the last time Mohun Bagan SG successfully defended its Durand Cup title?

Mohun Bagan is the most successful team of the competition and has won the title for a record 17 times so far in its rich footballing history.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 19:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The victorious Mohun Bagan football team players with the Durand Trophy in 1986.
The victorious Mohun Bagan football team players with the Durand Trophy in 1986. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

The victorious Mohun Bagan football team players with the Durand Trophy in 1986. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Mohun Bagan Super Giant could defend its title as at the moment, it is 2-2 level in the 2024 Durand Cup final against NorthEast United FC at the Salt Lake stadium on Saturday.

Mohun Bagan is the most successful team of the competition and has won the title for a record 17 times so far in its rich footballing history.

Last year it defeated noisy neighbour East Bengal FC 1-0 in the final and the onus is on the Kolkata giant again to defend its title.

Here is the last time when Mohun Bagan SG successfully defended its Durand Cup title:

Durand Cup final of 1986

Mohun Bagan had won the 1984 and 1985 Durand Cup titles against East Bengal FC and JCT respectively. In 1986 it had the opportunity to win its third Durand title in a row and yet again it faced East Bengal in the final.

Mohun Bagan once again clinched the trophy with a 1-0 victory over EBFC thanks to Debashish Roy, who scored the winning goal for the Mariners.

Since then Mohun Bagan has only won the title three times as it eyes its record-extending 18th championship against NorthEast United in the final.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

