SL vs IND head-to-head: Sri Lanka vs India overall stats, top performers, records ahead of T20I series

India will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series starting on Saturday at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

The series will also embark a new era in India’s T20I side with Suryakumar Yadav taking over as the shortest format captain while Gautam Gambhir beginning his stint as head coach.

SL vs IND HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is Matches played: 29 India: 19 Sri Lanka: 9 No Result: 1 Last result: India won by 91 runs (Rajkot; 2023)

SL vs IND HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN SRI LANKA (T20Is): Total played: 8 India: 5 Zimbabwe: 3 Last result: Sri Lanka beat India by seven wickets (Colombo; 2021)

MOST RUNS IN SL VS IND T20Is

Batter Match Runs Avg. SR HS Dasun Shanaka (SL) 22 430 30.71 140.98 74* Rohit Sharma (IND) 19 411 24.17 144.21 118 Shikhar Dhawan (IND) 12 375 37.50 129.31 90

MOST WICKETS IN SL VS IND T20Is

Bowler Match Wickets Econ. Average BBI Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) 13 23 8.48 17.34 4/23 Dushmantha Chameera (SL) 15 16 7.90 26.68 2/14 R Ashwin (IND) 7 14 5.36 10.28 4/8