India will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series starting on Saturday at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.
The series will also embark a new era in India’s T20I side with Suryakumar Yadav taking over as the shortest format captain while Gautam Gambhir beginning his stint as head coach.
SL vs IND HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
SL vs IND HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN SRI LANKA (T20Is):
MOST RUNS IN SL VS IND T20Is
|Batter
|Match
|Runs
|Avg.
|SR
|HS
|Dasun Shanaka (SL)
|22
|430
|30.71
|140.98
|74*
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|19
|411
|24.17
|144.21
|118
|Shikhar Dhawan (IND)
|12
|375
|37.50
|129.31
|90
MOST WICKETS IN SL VS IND T20Is
|Bowler
|Match
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Yuzvendra Chahal (IND)
|13
|23
|8.48
|17.34
|4/23
|Dushmantha Chameera (SL)
|15
|16
|7.90
|26.68
|2/14
|R Ashwin (IND)
|7
|14
|5.36
|10.28
|4/8
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 1, Live Medal Table Updates: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team final offers first gold medal of Olympic Games
- SL vs IND head-to-head: Sri Lanka vs India overall stats, top performers, records ahead of T20I series
- SL vs IND First T20I Live Streaming Info: India tour of Sri Lanka match details, start time, venue, squads
- Paris 2024 Olympics, Opening Ceremony highlights: French history, sporting legends honoured in grand start to Summer Games
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Flag hoisted upside down at the opening ceremony
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE