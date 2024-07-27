MagazineBuy Print

SL vs IND head-to-head: Sri Lanka vs India overall stats, top performers, records ahead of T20I series

SL vs IND, T20I series 2024: Here are all the head-to-head stats, records and key numbers ahead of the Sri Lanka vs India first T20I match in Pallekele. 

Published : Jul 27, 2024 09:20 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
India’s skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Sri Lanka’s skipper Charith Asalanka pose for a picture with the trophy ahead of their 1st T20I match, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.
India’s skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Sri Lanka’s skipper Charith Asalanka pose for a picture with the trophy ahead of their 1st T20I match, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. | Photo Credit: ICC - X
infoIcon

India’s skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Sri Lanka’s skipper Charith Asalanka pose for a picture with the trophy ahead of their 1st T20I match, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. | Photo Credit: ICC - X

India will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series starting on Saturday at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

The series will also embark a new era in India’s T20I side with Suryakumar Yadav taking over as the shortest format captain while Gautam Gambhir beginning his stint as head coach.

SL vs IND HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
Matches played: 29
India: 19
Sri Lanka: 9
No Result: 1
Last result: India won by 91 runs (Rajkot; 2023)
SL vs IND HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN SRI LANKA (T20Is):
Total played: 8
India: 5
Zimbabwe: 3
Last result: Sri Lanka beat India by seven wickets (Colombo; 2021)

MOST RUNS IN SL VS IND T20Is

Batter Match Runs Avg. SR HS
Dasun Shanaka (SL) 22 430 30.71 140.98 74*
Rohit Sharma (IND) 19 411 24.17 144.21 118
Shikhar Dhawan (IND) 12 375 37.50 129.31 90

MOST WICKETS IN SL VS IND T20Is

Bowler Match Wickets Econ. Average BBI
Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) 13 23 8.48 17.34 4/23
Dushmantha Chameera (SL) 15 16 7.90 26.68 2/14
R Ashwin (IND) 7 14 5.36 10.28 4/8

