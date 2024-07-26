MagazineBuy Print

Women's Asia Cup 2024: Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in a last over thriller, sets up final clash with India

Athapaththu, who is the highest run-getter in the event with 223 runs, single-handedly guided the Lankans close to the target of 141, making a well-paced 63 off 48 balls (9x4, 1x6).

Published : Jul 26, 2024 23:12 IST , Dambulla

PTI
Chamari Athapaththu scored 63 off 48 balls to take Sri Lanka into the final.
Chamari Athapaththu scored 63 off 48 balls to take Sri Lanka into the final. | Photo Credit: Asian Cricket Council
infoIcon

Chamari Athapaththu scored 63 off 48 balls to take Sri Lanka into the final. | Photo Credit: Asian Cricket Council

Skipper Chamari Athapaththu’s diligent fifty propelled Sri Lanka to a thrilling three-wicket win over Pakistan in the second semifinal of the women’s Asia Cup here on Friday, setting up the title clash against India.

In the first semifinal earlier, defending champions India had beaten Bangladesh by 10 wickets. The final will be played on Sunday.

Athapaththu, who is the highest run-getter in the event with 223 runs, single-handedly guided the Lankans close to the target of 141, making a well-paced 63 off 48 balls (9x4, 1x6).

Her fifty and Anushka Sanjeevani’s unbeaten 24 (22b, 1x4, 1x6) helped Lanka to reach 141 for 7 in 19.5 overs.

Kalisha Dilhari (17, 18 balls) and Athapaththu milked 61 runs for the third wicket that gave Lanka a firm hold on the match.

Also read | India blows away Bangladesh with 10-wicket win to enter final

Pakistan stayed in the fight through a brilliant spell by experienced left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal (4/16 off 4 overs) but she did not get much support from the other end as the host stumbled across the line.

Earlier, Pakistan relied on handy knocks by Muneeba Ali (37), Gull Feroza (25), skipper Nida Dar (23) and Fatima Sana (23 not out) to make 140 for four.

All of them got the starts but none of them converted it into a bigger score as Pakistan ended up with what eventually proved to be a total that was slightly below par.

