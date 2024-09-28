MagazineBuy Print

Japan Open 2024: Another upset in Tokyo as Machac stuns Paul in round of 16

Before Tommy Paul’s exit, top seed Taylor Fritz, number three Casper Ruud, fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and number seven Frances Tiafoe all lost in the first round.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 11:31 IST , Tokyo - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File photo: Paul won five straight games in the first set but Machac (in picture) came roaring back in the second and dug in when he found himself 3-0 down in the final set.
File photo: Paul won five straight games in the first set but Machac (in picture) came roaring back in the second and dug in when he found himself 3-0 down in the final set. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File photo: Paul won five straight games in the first set but Machac (in picture) came roaring back in the second and dug in when he found himself 3-0 down in the final set. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Fifth seed Tommy Paul became the latest top player to make an early exit at the Japan Open when he lost 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) to Tomas Machac in the second round on Saturday.

The American’s departure means only two of the eight seeds are still standing in Tokyo.

Top seed Taylor Fritz, number three Casper Ruud, fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and number seven Frances Tiafoe all lost in the first round.

Hubert Hurkacz, seeded two, was beaten by Britain’s Jack Draper in the second round.

Paul joined them after letting the Czech Republic’s Machac back into a match that the American looked to have total control of.

ALSO READ: Top-ranked Sinner fights back to launch title defence at China Open 2024

“Even the not-seeded players here are great,” said the 23-year-old Machac, who has a world ranking of 34 and is looking to win his first career title.

“I’m just happy that I’m in and I just try to believe as much as possible.”

Paul won five straight games in the first set but Machac came roaring back in the second and dug in when he found himself 3-0 down in the final set.

He will play Australia’s Christopher O’Connell or American Alex Michelsen in the quarterfinals.

“I feel great,” said Machac, “First set he was better, second set I found my rhythm. In the third set I was playing unbelievable so I’m super-happy with my performance.”

Related Topics

Japan Open /

Tommy Paul /

Tomas Machac

