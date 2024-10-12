MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Zubimendi can replace injured Rodri, says Spain coach Luis de la Fuente

Rodri was vital in holding midfield as Spain clinched Euro 2024 victory this summer but Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi, 25, also made a big impact in the final.

Published : Oct 12, 2024 10:48 IST - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Spain’s Martin Zubimendi (right) warms up during a training session prior to the UEFA Nations League matches at Ciudad del Futbol onFriday in Las Rozas, Madrid, Spain.
Spain’s Martin Zubimendi (right) warms up during a training session prior to the UEFA Nations League matches at Ciudad del Futbol onFriday in Las Rozas, Madrid, Spain. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Spain’s Martin Zubimendi (right) warms up during a training session prior to the UEFA Nations League matches at Ciudad del Futbol onFriday in Las Rozas, Madrid, Spain. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente backed midfielder Martin Zubimendi on Friday to deputise for injured star Rodri Hernandez in the months ahead.

Manchester City’s Rodri, a key player for his country, suffered a severe knee injury in September and will be out for the rest of the season.

Rodri was vital in holding midfield as Spain clinched Euro 2024 victory this summer but Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi, 25, also made a big impact in the final.

Zubimendi replaced the injured Rodri at half-time against England in the Berlin final as La Roja triumphed 2-1 with two goals after the break.

READ | Dumfries rescues point for Netherlands in 1-1 draw with Hungary

“Zubimendi has been playing (brilliant) games for a long time, if Rodri is the best player then Zubimendi is the second best in this position,” De la Fuente told a news conference.

“He’s got experience under his belt, he oozes security through every pore of his skin.

“Martin doesn’t get nervous... he’s a very mature player, so calm... Zubi is a sure bet, who never fails.”

Nations League champion Spain, second in group A4, hosts leader Denmark on Saturday in Murcia, before welcoming Serbia to Cordoba on Tuesday.

It is also without Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal, who is also set to miss the season with a knee injury, and explosive winger Nico Williams with a minor knock, among others.

“We’re not going to cry, we’re not going to make excuses about missing players, the ones who are here are very good too, also the best (players in the world) for me,” continued the coach.

“Whoever is playing tomorrow in the place of Nico, or Rodri, or Dani, are absolutely great... they will give us more tactical richness.

“We’re not going to change anything in terms of our plan or our idea of football... the idea is very clear.”

De la Fuente said injuries were the “ugliest” part of football, but they also created opportunities.

“Nobody is irreplaceable... those who get the chance, albeit for unfortunate reasons, it’s the time to take advantage of it,” added De la Fuente.

Related Topics

Martin Zubimendi /

Luis de la Fuente /

Spain /

UEFA Nations League /

Rodrigo Hernandez /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Peru beats Bielsa’s Uruguay 1-0 in South American World Cup qualifying
    AP
  2. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Zubimendi can replace injured Rodri, says Spain coach Luis de la Fuente
    AFP
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers points table: Argentina tops standings; Brazil jumps to fourth after beating Chile
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score, Round 1 Day 2: Baroda 290 all out vs Mumbai; TN 58/0 vs SAU; BEN 311 all out vs UP
    Team Sportstar
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: India series always attritional, says Australia captain Cummins
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Zubimendi can replace injured Rodri, says Spain coach Luis de la Fuente
    AFP
  2. Peru beats Bielsa’s Uruguay 1-0 in South American World Cup qualifying
    AP
  3. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Chory double leads Czechs to 2-0 win over Albania, Iceland fights back to earn 2-2 draw with Wales
    Reuters
  4. AFCON Qualifiers: Salah helps Egypt beat Mauritania, Tunisia stunned by Comoros
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Dumfries rescues point for Netherlands in 1-1 draw with Hungary
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Peru beats Bielsa’s Uruguay 1-0 in South American World Cup qualifying
    AP
  2. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Zubimendi can replace injured Rodri, says Spain coach Luis de la Fuente
    AFP
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers points table: Argentina tops standings; Brazil jumps to fourth after beating Chile
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score, Round 1 Day 2: Baroda 290 all out vs Mumbai; TN 58/0 vs SAU; BEN 311 all out vs UP
    Team Sportstar
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: India series always attritional, says Australia captain Cummins
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment