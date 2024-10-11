MagazineBuy Print

Wuhan Open 2024: Gauff beats Linette in quarterfinals to earn 50th win of the year

Former US Open champion Gauff, who has made some grip changes with new coach Matt Daly, struggled with double faults over both sets but was dominant with her returns in the victory over an error-prone Linette.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 12:00 IST , WUHAN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
USA’s Coco Gauff in action against Poland’s Magda Linette in Wuhan Open quarterfinals on Friday.
USA’s Coco Gauff in action against Poland’s Magda Linette in Wuhan Open quarterfinals on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

USA’s Coco Gauff in action against Poland’s Magda Linette in Wuhan Open quarterfinals on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

World number four Coco Gauff earned her 50th WTA main draw win of the year as she beat Magda Linette 6-0, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Wuhan Open on Friday, potentially setting up a semifinal clash with top seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Former US Open champion Gauff, who has made some grip changes with new coach Matt Daly, struggled with double faults over both sets but was dominant with her returns in the victory over an error-prone Linette.

“I played well ... overall, maybe two bad games,” 20-year-old Gauff said in the post-match interview after extending her winning streak to nine matches.

Linette came close to breaking Gauff twice in the first set but Gauff saved four break points to hold both games, also winning 14 of 21 return points as the Polish former Australian Open semifinalist fell to a bagel.

Gauff, who made eight double faults in the match, faced a tougher battle in the second set, but one of Linette’s 22 unforced errors gave the American an edge in the seventh game as she got the only break of the set, which sealed the win.

The winner of Friday’s third quarterfinal, between US Open champion Sabalenka and Magdalena Frech, will play Gauff on Saturday.

“I’ve played them both before, they’re tough opponents,” Gauff said.

Third seed Jasmine Paolini plays fifth seed Zheng Qinwen in another quarterfinal later in the day, while Ekaterina Alexandrova faces Wang Xinyu.

