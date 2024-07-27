MagazineBuy Print

SL vs IND First T20I Live Streaming Info: India tour of Sri Lanka match details, start time, venue, squads

SL vs IND: Here is how you can watch the First T20I match between India and Sri Lanka set to happen at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, July 27.

Published : Jul 27, 2024 09:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav and Sri Lanka’s captain Charith Asalanka unveil the T20I cricket series trophy, in Pallekele.
India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav and Sri Lanka’s captain Charith Asalanka unveil the T20I cricket series trophy, in Pallekele. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav and Sri Lanka’s captain Charith Asalanka unveil the T20I cricket series trophy, in Pallekele. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sri Lanka and India will face each other in the first game of a three-match T20I series at the Harare Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

This will be India’s first T20I game under the stewardship of former opening batter Gautam Gambhir and under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav.

SL vs IND First T20I Match Details:

When will SL vs IND First T20I match take place?

The first T20I match between Sri Lanka and India will take place on Saturday, July 27.

When will SL vs IND First T20I match start?

The first T20I match between Sri Lanka and India will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for SL vs IND First T20I match?

The toss for the first T20I match between Sri Lanka and India will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will SL vs IND First T20I match take place?

The first T20I match between Sri Lanka and India will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

How to watch SL vs IND First T20I match live on TV in India?

The first T20I match between Sri Lanka and India will be telecast on the  Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for streaming through the  Sony Liv app and website.

SQUADS

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe

