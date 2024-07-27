The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began in Paris on Friday and concludes on August 11.

The Paris Olympics feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

OLYMPICS 2024 FULL SCHEDULE.pdf

The 10m air rifle mixed team final on Saturday is set to be the first medal event of the Games. Medal events will also be there in diving, cycling, judo, skateboarding, rugby sevens, swimming and fencing on day one.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — LIVE MEDALS TALLY

LIVE STREAMING INFO When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India? The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS