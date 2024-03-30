MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Son secures comeback win for Tottenham against Luton

Son started and finished a flowing Tottenham move in the 86th minute to leave relegation battler Luton with nothing to show from a spirited display in north London.

Published : Mar 30, 2024 23:02 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Son Heung-Min celebrates after scoring the winner in the Premier League match against Luton Town at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Son Heung-Min celebrates after scoring the winner in the Premier League match against Luton Town at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Son Heung-Min celebrates after scoring the winner in the Premier League match against Luton Town at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min struck late on to secure a 2-1 Premier League victory over Luton Town to bolster his side’s top-four ambitions on Saturday.

Son started and finished a flowing Tottenham move in the 86th minute to leave relegation battler Luton with nothing to show from a spirited display in north London.

Tahith Chong gave Luton a surprise early lead with Son being denied by the woodwork soon afterwards. Tottenham equalised in the 51st minute when Issa Kabore scored an own goal and the hosts’ pressure was eventually rewarded with Son’s clincher.

ALSO READ: Master vs apprentice subplot in focus as Arteta’s Arsenal threatens Guardiola’s legacy, Man City’s dominance

Tottenham moved into fourth place with 56 points, ahead of Aston Villa on goals scored although Villa was in action later at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Luton slipped back below Nottingham Forest into the relegation zone.

Coleman own goal condemns Everton to defeat at Bournemouth

A stoppage-time own goal by Everton defender Seamus Coleman condemned his side to a 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth on Saturday, deepening the woes of the relegation-threatened Toffees.

Having had a 10-point deduction for financial irregularities cut to six, Everton arrived on the south coast under the cloud of another charge and it struggled to create goal-scoring opportunities in a scoreless first half.

Bournemouth took the lead through striker Dominic Solanke in the 64th minute, but an 87th-minute goal by Everton substitute Beto after a terrible goalkeeping error by Neto looked to have given it a share of the spoils.

ALSO READ: Newcastle United fights back to beat West Ham in Premier League thriller

Four minute later, however, Everton was plunged into crisis again as Coleman was fooled by a bouncing ball into the box, chesting it into his own net to condemn it to its third defeat in a row.

Bournemouth is 13th in the table on 38 points. Everton is 16th on 25 points, three above the drop zone.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

