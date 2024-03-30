Master vs apprentice subplot in focus as Arteta’s Arsenal threatens Guardiola’s legacy, Man City’s dominance

The clash between Manchester City and Arsenal is more than just a pivotal match in the Premier League 2023-24 title race. It’s a meeting laden with history and a fascinating subplot – a student taking on his master.

Mikel Arteta, the current Arsenal manager, returns to the Etihad Stadium, the very place where his coaching journey began under Pep Guardiola in 2016. Having just retired as an Arsenal player, Arteta opted to join Guardiola’s revolution at City, not as a player, but as a budding coach.

People who witnessed Arteta’s development at City describe him as a “meticulous student of the game” with an “attention to detail second to none” in the All or Nothing: Manchester City documentary on Prime Video.

His playing experience in England proved invaluable, providing Guardiola with crucial insights into Premier League intricacies. From opposition tactics to pitch conditions, Arteta became Guardiola’s on-field translator.

So much so that many inside City felt Arteta had the authority of someone ready to take over the team after Guardiola’s departure.

However, fate took a different turn and Arteta parted ways with Guardiola, to seek a path of his own, landing the Arsenal job in 2021. Now, he finds himself leading the Premier League table, a direct threat to his former mentor’s dominance.

The comparisons are inevitable. The student, having absorbed the master’s philosophies, now seeks to dethrone him. Arteta’s young brigade now aims to dismantle City’s dominance over the English top flight and deny them the chance to make history by winning the league four times in a row.

Lessons from last season’s heartbreak

After leading the Gunners to an FA Cup and sorting out the imminent rot of the squad, Arteta, along with sporting director Edu Gaspar, went into the 2022-23 summer transfer window searching for quality.

Their quest culminated in poaching Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from City, two players with whom Arteta had worked before and who wanted a bigger role than just being squad players for a decorated team.

Those acquisitions, along with the return of William Saliba from loan, proved to be a game-changer for the north London outfit. Under Arteta’s astute guidance, the youngest team in the PL showcased attractive football and emerged as the only side to challenge City, which was thriving on the golden goal-scoring form of a certain Erling Haaland.

Despite the challenge, Arteta’s Arsenal faltered in the last 10 fixtures and missed out on winning its first league title since 2003-04 by five points. On the other hand, City went on to become only the second English side to win the treble (Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League) in the same season.

Arsenal won 26 matches last season to City’s 28 and lost both the home and away league fixtures to Guardiola’s side.

In the last summer transfer window, Arsenal went into the market to add steel to its squad and tipped City to nab Declan Rice from West Ham United for a then-British record transfer fee of 105 million Euros. Kai Havertz also arrived in the Emirates from Chelsea for a hefty fee to bolster its attacking options.

The addition of quality to the squad has translated into form on the pitch. Arsenal has won both its previous two meetings with City this season.

Rodri vs Rice: The midfield battle

Despite injuries on both sides, all eyes are on the midfield for this crucial clash. City’s anchorman Rodri faces off against Arsenal’s midfield general, Rice. Their performances will heavily influence the game’s outcome. Another key matchup pits creative forces Kevin De Bruyne and Martin Odegaard against each other.

Guardiola’s arrival in England saw the rise of a dynamic midfield trio featuring a holding midfielder flanked by two versatile box-to-box players. City’s midfield strength has been a cornerstone of their success. Inspired by his mentor, Arteta has built a similar, yet distinct, midfield trio at Arsenal.

While the overall function is alike, the player profiles differ. Jorginho provides the defensive solidity at the base, allowing Rice and Odegaard to operate as attacking eights.

The key lies in the smooth interchange between Jorginho and Rice, allowing them to build attacks and switch to a defensive double pivot when needed.

A clash for the ages

Arsenal is facing an anxious wait to see if Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes will be fit for the match, top the Premier League table with 10 games to go in a nail-biting title race on 64 points, while holder City is third on 63. Liverpool is second with 64 points.

WHAT’S AT STAKE A victory would end Arsenal’s nine-year winless drought at the Etihad and be a massive boost to its title hopes. The Gunners have kept pace and more in recent weeks, winning their last eight league games while scoring an astounding 33 goals. City will be without the English defender duo of John Stones and Kyle Walker, while Manuel Akanji, De Bruyne and Matheus Nunes are fit, with Ederson likely to start after recovering from a muscle injury. The clash transcends the three points at stake. It’s a battle of respect, a testament to Guardiola’s coaching brilliance, and a chance for Arteta to prove he can not only learn from the master but surpass him.