MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2023-24: Willian’s penalty double earns Fulham 3-2 win over Wolves amid VAR controversy

Willian first spot kick in the 59th minute made it 2-1, only for Hwang Hee-chan to win and then convert his own penalty in the 75th to leave an end-to-end game at Craven Cottage heading for a draw.

Published : Nov 28, 2023 07:58 IST , LONDON  - 3 MINS READ

AP
Fulham’s Willian celebrates scoring their third goal during a Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Fulham’s Willian celebrates scoring their third goal during a Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Fulham’s Willian celebrates scoring their third goal during a Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Willian converted two of the game’s three second-half penalties — including the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time — to help Fulham defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 in another English Premier League match dominated by VAR calls on Monday.

The former Brazil winger’s first spot kick in the 59th minute made it 2-1, only for Hwang Hee-chan to win and then convert his own penalty in the 75th to leave an end-to-end game at Craven Cottage heading for a draw.

There was a late twist as Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes miscontrolled the ball in his own area and stuck out his leg, which brushed against Fulham substitute Harry Wilson as he nipped in to take possession.

After a long video review, the on-field decision to not award a penalty was changed and Willian stepped up to send his kick into the bottom-left corner, giving Fulham a third league win.

Fulham held the lead three times in the match, firstly after Alex Iwobi steered in a cross by Antonee Robinson in the seventh minute. That was cancelled out by Brazil striker Matheus Cunha’s header in the 22nd.

ALSO READ | La Liga 2023-24: Athletic Bilbao draw prevents Girona from returning to top spot

It was only a second loss in their last eight games for Wolves, whose other defeat in that period — at struggling Sheffield United — also came after conceding a contentious stoppage-time penalty.

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil has lamented his team’s misfortune from refereeing decisions this season, starting in the first round in August when Wolves was denied a late penalty against Manchester United for what appeared to be a clear foul by goalkeeper Andre Onana. O’Neil received an apology on that occasion and has been aggrieved at penalties given against his team in draws against Newcastle and Luton.

His post-match media duties at Fulham were delayed while he spoke to the match officials. When he did emerge, O’Neil said referee Michael Salisbury “pretty much admitted that they made a mistake” in awarding the first penalty.

“It’s six-to-seven points now that’s gone against us,” O’Neil said. “The difference (refereeing decisions) are making to my reputation, the club’s progression up the league, and people’s livelihoods, is huge.

“Things need to get better, because I can’t accept us being on the wrong end of decisions as much as we are.”

The relegation picture in the league has been made more interesting this season by Everton getting docked a league-record 10 points for financial mismanagement, plunging the Merseyside team into next-to-last place just as it was picking up wins and potentially ready to enjoy a rare nerve-free campaign.

Fulham has benefitted from that ruling, which is under appeal, and is 10 points clear of the bottom three after a first win in five matches.

“We showed very good spirit, a winning spirit to score for 2-1 and then for 3-2,” Fulham manager Marco Silva said. “It was a close game — we were trying to win the game more than Wolves.”

It was only the second time a league game has had three second-half penalties scored — after Everton vs. Newcastle United in September 2003 — and all three calls were up for debate.

The first one was the most contentious, with replays showing little contact as Wolves right-back Nelson Semedo planted his foot near that of Tom Cairney.

Willian displayed calmness with both of his spot kicks. He is yet to miss any of the seven he has taken in the Premier League.

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Premier League /

Willian /

Woverhampton Wanderers /

Fulham /

Gary O'Neil /

Marco Silva /

Everton /

Newcastle United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2023-24: Athletic Bilbao draw prevents Girona from returning to top spot
    AP
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Willian’s penalty double earns Fulham 3-2 win over Wolves amid VAR controversy
    AP
  3. AFC Champions League 2023-24: Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr secures knockout stage berth with draw against Persepolis
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Nassr vs Persepolis Highlights, AFC Champions League 2023-24: NAS 0-0 PER, Ronaldo’s 10 man team moves to round of 16 with a draw
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Champions League points table LIVE: Al-Nassr vs Persepolis, Ronaldo’s side leading in Group E, enters round of 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Willian’s penalty double earns Fulham 3-2 win over Wolves amid VAR controversy
    AP
  2. Man Utd’s Garnacho can be ‘something special’ says Fernandes
    AFP
  3. Premier League: Bentancur back on Tottenham’s lengthy injury list
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Ten Hag hails Garnacho wonder goal but says too soon for Rooney, Ronaldo comparisons
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Garnacho’s outrageous goal helps United beat Everton 3-0 amid protests
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2023-24: Athletic Bilbao draw prevents Girona from returning to top spot
    AP
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Willian’s penalty double earns Fulham 3-2 win over Wolves amid VAR controversy
    AP
  3. AFC Champions League 2023-24: Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr secures knockout stage berth with draw against Persepolis
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Nassr vs Persepolis Highlights, AFC Champions League 2023-24: NAS 0-0 PER, Ronaldo’s 10 man team moves to round of 16 with a draw
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Champions League points table LIVE: Al-Nassr vs Persepolis, Ronaldo’s side leading in Group E, enters round of 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment