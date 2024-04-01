MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga: Rodrygo brace leads Real to 2-0 win over Bilbao

Rodrygo netted a goal in each half as Real Madrid secured a 2-0 home win against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, cementing its position at the top of the La Liga table.

Published : Apr 01, 2024 07:40 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Real Madrid’s Rodrygo celebrates scoring the second goal.
Real Madrid’s Rodrygo celebrates scoring the second goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo celebrates scoring the second goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Rodrygo netted a goal in each half as Real Madrid secured a 2-0 home win against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, cementing its position at the top of the La Liga table.

Real has 75 points, eight ahead of Barcelona in second and 10 clear of third-placed Girona with eight matches left.

The result hit fourth-placed Bilbao’s hopes of securing a place in next season’s Champions League as it is only one point ahead of Atletico Madrid, who plays at Villarreal on Monday.

Rodrygo broke the deadlock after eight minutes, calmly curling the ball into the far corner after a composed run to the edge of the box, as the Bilbao defence failed to close down the Brazilian winger.

READ | Premier League: Arsenal holds Man City to goalless draw, to Liverpool’s benefit

Aurelien Tchouameni almost found the net with a powerful header from a corner just before halftime, but the ball narrowly missed the target, denying Real another goal.

In the 73rd minute, Rodrygo was played free on the wing by Jude Bellingham on a counter-attack, giving him time and space to run into the box and guide the ball into the bottom corner.

Bellingham returned from a two-match suspension to replace Vinicius Jr, who was suspended for this match after picking up five yellow cards.

Related Topics

La Liga /

Real Madrid /

Athletico Bilbao /

Rodrygo

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga: Rodrygo brace leads Real to 2-0 win over Bilbao
    Reuters
  2. MI vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs RR Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: All-round Delhi Capitals hands Super Kings its first loss of season
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga: Rodrygo brace leads Real to 2-0 win over Bilbao
    Reuters
  2. La Liga 2023-24: Raphinha leads Barcelona win over Las Palmas, keeps pressure on Real Madrid
    AP
  3. La Liga 2023-24: Getafe-Sevilla game marred by racist slurs against Marcos Acuna and coach Sanchez Flores
    AP
  4. Barcelona starlets Yamal, Cubarsi ‘can define era of world football’: Xavi
    AFP
  5. La Liga: Bellingham set to return for Real Madrid from red-card ban to face Athletic Bilbao
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga: Rodrygo brace leads Real to 2-0 win over Bilbao
    Reuters
  2. MI vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs RR Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: All-round Delhi Capitals hands Super Kings its first loss of season
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment