Premier League: Arsenal holds Man City to goalless draw, to Liverpool’s benefit

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, in the hunt for its first league title in 20 years, is second in the table on 65 points with nine games remaining, while City is third with 64.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 23:15 IST , Manchester - 2 MINS READ

AP
Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland reacts during the Premier League fixture against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.
Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland reacts during the Premier League fixture against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. | Photo Credit: CARL RECINE/ REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland reacts during the Premier League fixture against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. | Photo Credit: CARL RECINE/ REUTERS

Premier League title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal drew 0-0 on Sunday to leave Liverpool out in front at the top of the standings.

In a game of few chances at Etihad Stadium, defending champion City came closest to finding a winner when Nathan Ake headed straight at goalkeeper David Raya from a corner.

The goalless draw ended City’s run of scoring in its last 57 home games in all competitions.

ALSO READ: Liverpool goes top of Premier League after 2-1 comeback win over Brighton

Liverpool’s 2-1 win against Brighton earlier in the day means it is two points clear of second-place Arsenal, with City a point further back in third, with nine games left.

In what was the last meeting between any of the three title rivals before the end of the campaign, the game failed to live up to the hype, with both teams canceling each other out.

City had totally dominated this fixture in recent times, having won the previous eight home meetings against Arsenal. That included a 4-1 win last April, which played a key part in City overhauling the Londoners in the race for the title last season.

ALSO READ: Newcastle skipper Lascelles to undergo surgery for ACL rupture, ruled out for this season

A repeat never looked likely as the visitors defended stubbornly to snuff out City’s attackers in the final third. Having beaten City at Emirates Stadium in October, Arsenal has taken four points off Pep Guardiola’s side.

Arsenal’s best opportunities came from former City striker Gabriel Jesus, who twice fired wide in the first half and was close to connecting from close range after the break.

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Manchester City /

Arsenal /

Gabriel Jesus /

Bukayo Saka

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

