Premier League 2023-24: Newcastle skipper Lascelles to undergo surgery for ACL rupture, ruled out for this season

Lascelles limped off in the 17th minute due to the injury in his right knee and the club said he would undergo surgery next week, effectively ending his season.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 20:00 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Newcastle United’s Jamaal Lascelles with Anthony Gordon after being substituted due to injury in the Premier League.
Newcastle United’s Jamaal Lascelles with Anthony Gordon after being substituted due to injury in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Newcastle United's Jamaal Lascelles with Anthony Gordon after being substituted due to injury in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Newcastle United skipper Jamaal Lascelles will be out of action for six to nine months after he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during Saturday’s 4-3 win over West Ham United, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Lascelles limped off in the 17th minute due to the injury in his right knee and the club said he would undergo surgery next week, effectively ending his season.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Statistical analysis of the title race between Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City

“After seeing a specialist consultant, he is expected to undergo surgery next week and will be out for 6-9 months,” Newcastle said in a statement.

Newcastle had triggered a contract extension earlier this month to keep the 30-year-old defender at the club until 2025.

