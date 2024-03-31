MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AIFF taking all possible steps to ensure justice: Women’s Committee chairperson Valanka Alemao on Deepak Sharma’s arrest

Deepak Sharma had allegedly assaulted two women footballers in an inebriated state and was arrested by Goa police on Saturday evening, following an FIR.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 15:50 IST , Chennai - 4 MINS READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Valanka Alemao, the chairperson of AIFF’s women’s committee further stated that the federation has ensured a safe passage home for the affected players, separate from the team.
Valanka Alemao, the chairperson of AIFF’s women’s committee further stated that the federation has ensured a safe passage home for the affected players, separate from the team. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

Valanka Alemao, the chairperson of AIFF’s women’s committee further stated that the federation has ensured a safe passage home for the affected players, separate from the team. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

Reacting to the charges of physical assault on women footballers by Deepak Sharma, an executive committee member of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Valanka Alemao, the chairperson of the AIFF Women’s Committee, said that the federation was taking all possible steps to ensure justice.

The incident happened on the night of March 28 while the team was in Mapusa, Goa, playing in the Indian Women’s League 2. Deepak, under the influence of alcohol, allegedly barged into the girls’ room and physically assaulted two players.

AIFF top official Deepak arrested after allegedly assaulting women footballers

After the victims filed an FIR at the local police station on Saturday, the accused was arrested under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint). Deepak, however, was granted bail by the police on Sunday.

“These girls have to get justice. We have already started the inquiry and Mr Deepak Sharma has gone for the medical test. I don’t know the report yet. I myself went to the police station and I spoke and I told him that everything should be checked because we have to make a safe environment for girls,” Alemao told Sportstar.

“There has to be a standard operating procedure, and we have to see that it is implemented in our country for girls to come and play.”

Sportstar had first reported that Deepak was the only male travelling with the team from Himachal Pradesh and was under the influence of alcohol when the team reached Goa.

On Thursday, he assaulted two players in an inebriated state, following the team’s 0-3 loss to Tuem FC, earlier that day.

Valanka said that despite being from Goa, she was made aware of the incident only through the AIFF complaint, following a call from M. Satyanarayana, the acting general secretary of AIFF and that the Goa Football Association (GFA) never formally called her up.

“Luckily, I had one player who had played for Churchill Brothers last year. I got in touch with her and she gave me the exact location of the villa, where the team were staying,” she said.

“I rushed to the place, which was about one hour and 30 minutes from my house. In about 45 minutes, I got a call from the same girl, saying, ‘Ma’am, we have a match tomorrow. Deepak sir is saying you come tomorrow (Saturday) morning.’”

“I said that I was not coming to meet him but someone else and it was very necessary. And I kept the Secretary-General in the loop,” she added.

Alemao said that she met the victims and suggested they file an FIR immediately and that she was ready to go to the police station with them. But they were unsure initially.

“There was no molestation as such. Maybe, they were not comfortable talking to me, but they were saying that he slapped them,” she said.

“They said that they were not ready to play tomorrow and I said, of course, if you’re not in a state of mind, how will you play?”

Khad, without the two victims, played its final group-stage match against City Bahadurgarh FC, which played with just eight players available in the squad, with the match ending 3-0 in favour of the team from Himachal Pradesh.

“I was shocked that the GFA, after knowing everything, could go ahead with the match the next day.”

The AIFF, under president Kalyan Chaubey, called an emergency meeting on Saturday, to plan the next course of action in the case. Alemao was one of the six who attended the meeting, which set up a three-member committee to investigate the issue.

“The federation is totally and seriously looking into it. For now, we have suspended Mr Deepak Sharma from all kinds of footballing activities in India until and unless the probe is complete and once the probe is complete, the wrongdoer will be punished, whoever it is,” Alemao said.

The women’s committee chairperson further stated that the federation has ensured a safe passage home for the affected players, separate from the team.

Related stories

Related Topics

AIFF /

Deepak Sharma /

Valanka Alemao

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans 18/0; Gill, Saha off to confident start in 163 chase vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  2. AIFF taking all possible steps to ensure justice: Women’s Committee chairperson Valanka Alemao on Deepak Sharma’s arrest
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. DC vs CSK live score, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals hosts Chennai Super Kings in Vizag; Predicted XI; Live streaming
    Team Sportstar
  4. Deepak Sharma, accused of physical assault, granted bail by Goa Police
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. GT vs SRH IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Samad, Abhishek take Hyderabad to 162 against Gujarat
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Deepak Sharma, accused of physical assault, granted bail by Goa Police
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. AIFF taking all possible steps to ensure justice: Women’s Committee chairperson Valanka Alemao on Deepak Sharma’s arrest
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2023-24: MBSG v CFC live streaming info; when, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  4. I-League 2023-24: Mohammedan Sporting a victory away from title
    PTI
  5. ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC gains important point to stay in playoffs hunt after 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans 18/0; Gill, Saha off to confident start in 163 chase vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  2. AIFF taking all possible steps to ensure justice: Women’s Committee chairperson Valanka Alemao on Deepak Sharma’s arrest
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. DC vs CSK live score, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals hosts Chennai Super Kings in Vizag; Predicted XI; Live streaming
    Team Sportstar
  4. Deepak Sharma, accused of physical assault, granted bail by Goa Police
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. GT vs SRH IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Samad, Abhishek take Hyderabad to 162 against Gujarat
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment