MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Deepak Sharma, accused of physical assault, granted bail by Goa Police

Deepak Sharma, the executive committee member of the AIFF, who was accused of physical assault on two women footballers while drunk, was granted bail by the Goa Police on Sunday.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 15:50 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Neeladri Bhattacharjee
File image of Deepak Sharma
File image of Deepak Sharma | Photo Credit: Facebook/Himachal Pradesh Football Association
infoIcon

File image of Deepak Sharma | Photo Credit: Facebook/Himachal Pradesh Football Association

Deepak Sharma, the executive committee member of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), who was accused of physical assault on women footballers while drunk, was granted bail by Goa Police on Sunday.

“He was released on bail today on a bond of 40,000 rupees. All sections under which he was charged were bailable offences,” Ajay Dhuri, the sub-inspector of Goa Police at Mapusa, told Sportstar.

Deepak, who had accompanied the women’s team Khad FC as the only male member from Himachal Pradesh to Goa, had allegedly hit two players, in an inebriated state, on the night of March 28. A complaint on the same was launched with the AIFF and the police the next day.

READ | AIFF top official Deepak arrested after allegedly assaulting women footballers

After the victims filed an FIR on Saturday, the accused was arrested at the Mapusa Police Station under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint).

But the very next day, Deepak, defended by Adv. Siddesh Goltekar, walked out on bail.

“Mr. Sharma was granted bail around 1:30 or 1:45 pm. He was defended by a local lawyer, and, with the bail amount and local surety, the police released him,” Jonathan D’Sousa, the vice president of the Goa Football Association, confirmed Sportstar.

Meanwhile, the AIFF has ensured appropriate action against Deepak, who is the chairperson of the federation’s Infrastructure Committee and deputy chairperson of the AIFF Competition Committee.

“We have suspended Mr. Deepak Sharma from all kinds of footballing activities in India until and unless the probe is complete, and once the probe is complete, the wrongdoer will be punished, whoever it is,” Valenka Alemao, the chairperson of AIFF’s Women’s Committee, said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Deepak Sharma /

AIFF

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Mohit Sharma removes Abhishek; Sunrisers Hyderabad 83/3 vs Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  2. Deepak Sharma, accused of physical assault, granted bail by Goa Police
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Late bloomer Daryl Mitchell strives to find right balance between risk and reward
    Sahil Mathur
  4. AIFF taking all possible steps to ensure justice: Women’s Committee chairperson Valanka Alemao on Deepak Sharma’s arrest
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Deepak Sharma, accused of physical assault, granted bail by Goa Police
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. AIFF taking all possible steps to ensure justice: Women’s Committee chairperson Valanka Alemao on Deepak Sharma’s arrest
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2023-24: MBSG v CFC live streaming info; when, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  4. I-League 2023-24: Mohammedan Sporting a victory away from title
    PTI
  5. ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC gains important point to stay in playoffs hunt after 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Mohit Sharma removes Abhishek; Sunrisers Hyderabad 83/3 vs Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  2. Deepak Sharma, accused of physical assault, granted bail by Goa Police
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Late bloomer Daryl Mitchell strives to find right balance between risk and reward
    Sahil Mathur
  4. AIFF taking all possible steps to ensure justice: Women’s Committee chairperson Valanka Alemao on Deepak Sharma’s arrest
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment