Deepak Sharma, accused of physical assault, granted bail by Goa Police

Deepak Sharma, the executive committee member of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), who was accused of physical assault on women footballers while drunk, was granted bail by Goa Police on Sunday.

“He was released on bail today on a bond of 40,000 rupees. All sections under which he was charged were bailable offences,” Ajay Dhuri, the sub-inspector of Goa Police at Mapusa, told Sportstar.

Deepak, who had accompanied the women’s team Khad FC as the only male member from Himachal Pradesh to Goa, had allegedly hit two players, in an inebriated state, on the night of March 28. A complaint on the same was launched with the AIFF and the police the next day.

After the victims filed an FIR on Saturday, the accused was arrested at the Mapusa Police Station under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint).

But the very next day, Deepak, defended by Adv. Siddesh Goltekar, walked out on bail.

“Mr. Sharma was granted bail around 1:30 or 1:45 pm. He was defended by a local lawyer, and, with the bail amount and local surety, the police released him,” Jonathan D’Sousa, the vice president of the Goa Football Association, confirmed Sportstar.

Meanwhile, the AIFF has ensured appropriate action against Deepak, who is the chairperson of the federation’s Infrastructure Committee and deputy chairperson of the AIFF Competition Committee.

“We have suspended Mr. Deepak Sharma from all kinds of footballing activities in India until and unless the probe is complete, and once the probe is complete, the wrongdoer will be punished, whoever it is,” Valenka Alemao, the chairperson of AIFF’s Women’s Committee, said.