Premier League 2023-24: Ajer’s late equaliser holds Man United to 1-1 draw at Brentford

United remains in sixth, 11 points off fourth-placed Aston Villa and eight off Tottenham Hotspur in fifth, a spot which could be enough for Champions League football next season.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 08:26 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Brentford's Kristoffer Ajer celebrates scoring their first goal as Manchester United's Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Mason Mount look dejected.
Brentford’s Kristoffer Ajer celebrates scoring their first goal as Manchester United’s Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Mason Mount look dejected. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Brentford’s Kristoffer Ajer celebrates scoring their first goal as Manchester United’s Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Mason Mount look dejected. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Kristoffer Ajer’s 99th-minute equaliser salvaged a point for Brentford in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester United on Saturday, denting the Old Trafford club’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Substitute Mason Mount thought he had given United an undeserved and dramatic victory when he slotted home in the 96th minute after Brentford had dominated the game.

But Ajer smashed home Ivan Toney’s cutback from close range three minutes later to give the Bees a point, which sees them remain in 15th, five points above the relegation zone.

ALSO READ: Premier League 2023-24- Stuttering Chelsea held at home by 10-man Burnley

United remains in sixth, 11 points off fourth-placed Aston Villa and eight off Tottenham Hotspur in fifth, a spot which could be enough for Champions League football next season.

Brentford was far superior in the first half, twice hitting the woodwork through Toney and Mathias Jorgensen and creating a slew of other chances without being able to score.

United improved slightly after the break, and Rasmus Hojlund was denied a goal in a seventh successive league game by a strong hand from Mark Flekken.

Brentford continued to create opportunities, with Toney having a goal disallowed for offside and Bryan Mbeumo volleying against the bar without capitalising.

The game was still goalless in added time when Casemiro played in Mount, who fired past Flekken for his first United goal.

However, Brentford got the equaliser its performance deserved when Norway defender Ajer produced a striker’s finish to ensure the host got something from the game.

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Brentford /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Premier League /

Mason Mount

