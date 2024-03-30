MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2023-24: Stuttering Chelsea held at home by 10-man Burnley

Mauricio Pochettino’s expensively-assembled side looked to be in the driving seat when Burnley’s Lorenz Assignon was shown a second yellow card for bringing down Mykhailo Mudryk.

Published : Mar 30, 2024 23:13 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk argue with referee Darren England after the match against Burnley.
Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk argue with referee Darren England after the match against Burnley. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk argue with referee Darren England after the match against Burnley. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Chelsea suffered another setback in its erratic season on Saturday when it was held to a 2-2 home draw by 10-man Burnley who remain deep in Premier League relegation trouble.

Mauricio Pochettino’s expensively-assembled side looked to be in the driving seat when Burnley’s Lorenz Assignon was shown a second yellow card for bringing down Mykhailo Mudryk and top-scorer Cole Palmer converted the resulting penalty in the 44th minute.

But Josh Cullen stunned Stamford Bridge by scoring two minutes into the second half with a fine shot from outside the box.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Son secures comeback win for Tottenham against Luton

Chelsea struggled to make its numerical advantage count before restoring its lead in the 78th minute when Palmer scored again, this time with a low shot. Burnley were level again three minutes later, however, when Dara O’Shea headed home from a corner.

The draw left Chelsea in 11th place in the table while Burnley is 19th, four points behind 17-placed Nottingham Forest.

Everton lose to Bournemouth after Coleman own goal

A stoppage-time own goal by Everton defender Seamus Coleman condemned his side to a 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth on Saturday, deepening the woes of the relegation-threatened Toffees.

Having had a 10-point deduction for financial irregularities cut to six, Everton arrived on the south coast under the cloud of another charge and it struggled to create goal-scoring opportunities in a scoreless first half.

Seamus Coleman chested the ball into his own net to condemn Everton to its third defeat in a row.
Seamus Coleman chested the ball into his own net to condemn Everton to its third defeat in a row. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Seamus Coleman chested the ball into his own net to condemn Everton to its third defeat in a row. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bournemouth took the lead through striker Dominic Solanke in the 64th minute, but an 87th-minute goal by Everton substitute Beto after a terrible goalkeeping error by Neto looked to have given it a share of the spoils.

Four minutes later, however, Everton were plunged into crisis again as Coleman was fooled by a bouncing ball into the box, chesting it into his own net to condemn it to its third defeat in a row.

Bournemouth is 13th in the table on 38 points. Everton is 16th on 25 points, three above the drop zone.

Fighting Forest move out of drop zone with draw against Palace

Nottingham Forest’s Chris Wood rescued a point against Crystal Palace with a second-half equaliser to help his relegation-battling side move out of the drop zone after a 1-1 home draw in the Premier League on Saturday.

Forest, plunged into the bottom three last week after having four points deducted for breaking financial rules last season, sits in 17th place with eight games to go.

Palace went ahead in the 11th minute with a well-worked team goal when Eberechi Eze found Jean-Philippe Mateta with a pinpoint cross and the Frenchman found the top corner to take his tally to four goals in his last seven games.

Forest equalised when Wood headed home Morgan Gibbs-White’s cross from the left in the 61st minute, with the goal standing after the VAR checked for offside.

Related stories

Related Topics

Chelsea /

Burnley /

Cole Palmer /

Mykhailo Mudryk

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants beats Punjab Kings by 21 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Stuttering Chelsea held at home by 10-man Burnley
    Reuters
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Tai LIVE updates: Saudi Pro League: NAS v TAI; Ronaldo in predicted lineup, preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Riyan Parag repays faith, shines in new role at No. 4 for Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Son secures comeback win for Tottenham against Luton
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Stuttering Chelsea held at home by 10-man Burnley
    Reuters
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Tai LIVE updates: Saudi Pro League: NAS v TAI; Ronaldo in predicted lineup, preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. WSL 2023-24: Man City hammers Liverpool 4-1 to go top of Women’s Super League
    Reuters
  4. Serie A 2023-24: Champion Napoli slumps to 3-0 home defeat by Atalanta
    Reuters
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Japan advances with forfeit win over North Korea
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants beats Punjab Kings by 21 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Stuttering Chelsea held at home by 10-man Burnley
    Reuters
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Tai LIVE updates: Saudi Pro League: NAS v TAI; Ronaldo in predicted lineup, preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Riyan Parag repays faith, shines in new role at No. 4 for Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Son secures comeback win for Tottenham against Luton
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment