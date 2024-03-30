Premier League 2023-24: Stuttering Chelsea held at home by 10-man Burnley

Chelsea suffered another setback in its erratic season on Saturday when it was held to a 2-2 home draw by 10-man Burnley who remain deep in Premier League relegation trouble.

Mauricio Pochettino’s expensively-assembled side looked to be in the driving seat when Burnley’s Lorenz Assignon was shown a second yellow card for bringing down Mykhailo Mudryk and top-scorer Cole Palmer converted the resulting penalty in the 44th minute.

But Josh Cullen stunned Stamford Bridge by scoring two minutes into the second half with a fine shot from outside the box.

Chelsea struggled to make its numerical advantage count before restoring its lead in the 78th minute when Palmer scored again, this time with a low shot. Burnley were level again three minutes later, however, when Dara O’Shea headed home from a corner.

The draw left Chelsea in 11th place in the table while Burnley is 19th, four points behind 17-placed Nottingham Forest.

Everton lose to Bournemouth after Coleman own goal

A stoppage-time own goal by Everton defender Seamus Coleman condemned his side to a 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth on Saturday, deepening the woes of the relegation-threatened Toffees.

Having had a 10-point deduction for financial irregularities cut to six, Everton arrived on the south coast under the cloud of another charge and it struggled to create goal-scoring opportunities in a scoreless first half.

Seamus Coleman chested the ball into his own net to condemn Everton to its third defeat in a row. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bournemouth took the lead through striker Dominic Solanke in the 64th minute, but an 87th-minute goal by Everton substitute Beto after a terrible goalkeeping error by Neto looked to have given it a share of the spoils.

Four minutes later, however, Everton were plunged into crisis again as Coleman was fooled by a bouncing ball into the box, chesting it into his own net to condemn it to its third defeat in a row.

Bournemouth is 13th in the table on 38 points. Everton is 16th on 25 points, three above the drop zone.

Fighting Forest move out of drop zone with draw against Palace

Nottingham Forest’s Chris Wood rescued a point against Crystal Palace with a second-half equaliser to help his relegation-battling side move out of the drop zone after a 1-1 home draw in the Premier League on Saturday.

Forest, plunged into the bottom three last week after having four points deducted for breaking financial rules last season, sits in 17th place with eight games to go.

Palace went ahead in the 11th minute with a well-worked team goal when Eberechi Eze found Jean-Philippe Mateta with a pinpoint cross and the Frenchman found the top corner to take his tally to four goals in his last seven games.

Forest equalised when Wood headed home Morgan Gibbs-White’s cross from the left in the 61st minute, with the goal standing after the VAR checked for offside.