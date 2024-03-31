MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga 2023-24: Bayern Munich’s title hopes in tatters after 2-0 loss to Dortmund

Bayern, which faces Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals next month, stays on 60 points, while Leverkusen has 73.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 08:16 IST , MUNICH - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry and Mathys Tel look dejected after the match.
Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry and Mathys Tel look dejected after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry and Mathys Tel look dejected after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga title hopes all but evaporated after a 2-0 home loss to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday left it 13 points behind leader Bayer Leverkusen with seven games remaining.

Bayern, winners of the previous 11 league crowns, was inefficient in attack and its first shot on goal came late in the second half, with usually deadly striker Harry Kane having earlier missed their best chances.

For Dortmund, it was its first league win in Munich in 10 years, and the Ruhr valley club tightened their hold on fourth place that leads to next season’s Champions League group stage.

ALSO READ: Bundesliga 2023-24: Leverkusen leaves it late for comeback win over Hoffenheim; extends unbeaten run

Asked whether the title race was now essentially over, Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel, who will leave at the end of the season, said: “Obviously, yes.

“After today’s game, there is no more need to count points. How many is it now? Congratulations to Leverkusen.”

“We are very disappointed because we felt we did not bring the necessary passion to win the game. It was too little from us when it came to the basics.”

Dortmund scored with its first chance in the 10th minute after a mistake by Thomas Muller and a superb through ball for Karim Adeyemi from Julian Brandt.

Adeyemi, battling for a spot in host Germany’s Euro 2024 squad, completed the quick break with a fine finish to beat goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.

The Bayern keeper, stepping in for the injured Manuel Neuer, repeatedly came to the rescue in the second half but was beaten again in the 83rd by Julian Ryerson’s powerful low drive.

ALSO READ: Premier League 2023-24 - Stuttering Chelsea held at home by 10-man Burnley

The Bavarians came close through Kane, who saw a header sail narrowly wide and another shot stopped by Mats Hummels.

With disappointed Bayern fans leaving the stadium before the end, the England striker -- the league’s record signing at 100 million euros ($107.93 million) -- had the ball in the net in the 89th, only for his header to be disallowed for offside.

Bayern, which faces Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals next month, stays on 60 points, while Leverkusen, a 2-1 winner over Hoffenheim, has 73. Dortmund is fourth on 53, three ahead of RB Leipzig, which was held 0-0 by lowly Mainz.

Related Topics

Bayern Munich /

Borussia Dortmund /

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Bundesliga

