MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

DC vs CSK live score, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals aims win at home away from home against Chennai Super Kings; Toss at 7 PM

DC vs CSK live score, IPL 2024: Get the IPL live score and updates from the match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Updated : Mar 31, 2024 18:12 IST

Team Sportstar
Follow the live score and updates of Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match.
Follow the live score and updates of Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar
lightbox-info

Follow the live score and updates of Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Follow Sportstar’s live updates of the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League 2024 match from the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

  • March 31, 2024 18:08
    Any changes for CSK playing XI?

    Predicted XI

    Bat first: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande.

    Bowl first: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman.

    Impact Player Options: Shivam Dube/Mustafizur Rahman, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shardul Thakur, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Moeen Ali.

  • March 31, 2024 17:56
    “It’s sort of big shoes to fill” - Rachin Ravindra on Devon Conway

    How impressive has been the 24-year-old Kiwi as the new CSK opener? 

    Read he has prepared for this role and his journey so far

    IPL 2024: If I can do half of what Conway does, it will be good for CSK, says Rachin Ravindra

    Chennai Super Kings' Rachin Ravindra speaks about his rapid rise in IPL and international cricket, adapting quickly to Indian conditions and top-order batting.

  • March 31, 2024 17:47
    Will Delhi make any change to its playing XI today?

    Predicted XI

    Bat first: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitch Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C), Tristan Stubbs, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, A Nortje

    Bowl first: David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C), Tristan Stubbs, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, A Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

    Impact Player Options: Abishek Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav

  • March 31, 2024 17:37
    When Sameez Rizzzvi began his IPL career with a six

    And him leaving the dream playing with MS Dhoni.

    Read here:

    IPL 2024: Big-hitting Sameer Rizvi shines briefly but brightly with a little help from idol Dhoni

    IPL 2024: Sameer Rizvi talks about his Indian Premier League debut with Chennai Super Kings after stellar domestic performance, reveals MS Dhoni’s role in helping calm nerves.

  • March 31, 2024 17:25
    PREVIEW: Can DC finally open its account this season?

    DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals looking for its first win, faces in-form Chennai Super Kings

    After two defeats on the road, Delhi Capitals will look for comfort at its temporary home ground for two games at the ACA-VDCA Stadium as it gears up for a stern test against table-toppers Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

  • March 31, 2024 17:14
    Live streaming info

    When will the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings be played?

    The IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will be held on March 31, Sunday.

    Where will the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings be played?

    The IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

    What time will the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings be played?

    The IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

    Which TV channels will broadcast the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match?

    The IPL 2024 Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

    How can one watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match?

    The IPL 2024 Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

  • March 31, 2024 16:59
    Welcome

    Welcome to the 13th match of the IPL 2024 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings set to be played in Visakhapatnam on Sunday night. Stay tuned for live updates. 

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Delhi Capitals /

Chennai Super Kings

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs SRH IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Gill, Sudharsan lead Gujarat’s chase against Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT vs SRH Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans 83/2; Gill, Saha depart in 163 chase vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  3. DC vs CSK live score, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals aims win at home away from home against Chennai Super Kings; Toss at 7 PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap: March 31
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE: ISL 2023-24, MBSG vs CFC, Indian Super League news
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. DC vs CSK Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win coin flip in Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC vs CSK live score, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals aims win at home away from home against Chennai Super Kings; Toss at 7 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. GT vs SRH Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans 83/2; Gill, Saha depart in 163 chase vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  4. GT vs SRH, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs CSK head-to-head record, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings stats, runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs SRH IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Gill, Sudharsan lead Gujarat’s chase against Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT vs SRH Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans 83/2; Gill, Saha depart in 163 chase vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  3. DC vs CSK live score, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals aims win at home away from home against Chennai Super Kings; Toss at 7 PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap: March 31
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE: ISL 2023-24, MBSG vs CFC, Indian Super League news
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment