DC vs CSK live score, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals aims win at home away from home against Chennai Super Kings; Toss at 7 PM

- March 31, 2024 18:08Any changes for CSK playing XI?
Predicted XI
Bat first: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande.
Bowl first: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman.
Impact Player Options: Shivam Dube/Mustafizur Rahman, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shardul Thakur, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Moeen Ali.
"It's sort of big shoes to fill" - Rachin Ravindra on Devon Conway
How impressive has been the 24-year-old Kiwi as the new CSK opener?
Read he has prepared for this role and his journey so far
- March 31, 2024 17:47Will Delhi make any change to its playing XI today?
Predicted XI
Bat first: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitch Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C), Tristan Stubbs, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, A Nortje
Bowl first: David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C), Tristan Stubbs, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, A Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed
Impact Player Options: Abishek Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav
When Sameez Rizzzvi began his IPL career with a six
And him leaving the dream playing with MS Dhoni.
Read here:
- March 31, 2024 17:25PREVIEW: Can DC finally open its account this season?
DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals looking for its first win, faces in-form Chennai Super Kings
After two defeats on the road, Delhi Capitals will look for comfort at its temporary home ground for two games at the ACA-VDCA Stadium as it gears up for a stern test against table-toppers Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.
- March 31, 2024 17:14Live streaming info
When will the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings be played?
The IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will be held on March 31, Sunday.
Where will the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings be played?
The IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.
What time will the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings be played?
The IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match?
The IPL 2024 Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How can one watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match?
The IPL 2024 Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.
- March 31, 2024 16:59Welcome
Welcome to the 13th match of the IPL 2024 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings set to be played in Visakhapatnam on Sunday night. Stay tuned for live updates.
