DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals looking for its first win, faces in-form Chennai Super Kings

Delhi will be aware of the perils of not getting early wins on the board as it faces in-form Chennai in its third match of the season. In 2023 it was derailed by five losses out of the gate, from which it could never recover.

Published : Mar 30, 2024 19:42 IST , Visakhapatnam - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
File Photo: Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishabh Pant and others during a practice session in the IPL 2024.
File Photo: Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishabh Pant and others during a practice session in the IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishabh Pant and others during a practice session in the IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu

After two defeats on the road, Delhi Capitals will look for comfort at its temporary home ground for two games at the ACA-VDCA Stadium as it gears up for a stern test against table-toppers Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

The host will be acutely aware of the perils of not getting early wins on the board. Its 2023 campaign was derailed by five losses out of the gate, from which it could never recover, and finished a lowly ninth.

Even as skipper Rishabh Pant is slowly finding his feet, the Capitals’ batting seems overly reliant on openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. It will be interesting to see if the team gets in destructive opener Prithvi Shaw to elongate its batting line-up. Even on the bowling front, DC has a few headaches with the pacers leaking runs in the death overs in the first two matches.  

Meanwhile, CSK will look to continue its winning run and holds an edge thanks to a well-rounded squad. The depth in the batting line-up has allowed its batters to be aggressive throughout the innings, putting the opposition bowlers under the pump. Three left-handers in the top six, including the in-form Shivam Dube, also gives the visitor a tactical advantage to neutralise Delhi’s left-arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

ALSO READ | IPL 2024: If I can do half of what Conway does, it will be good for CSK, says Rachin Ravindra

The Super Kings’ new overseas picks have all performed admirably in the first two games, and the only challenge will be to see if they can quickly adapt to conditions away from home.

