LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 pm, squad, predicted playing XI updates; Lucknow Super Giants up against Punjab Kings

- March 30, 2024 18:25Points Table ahead of LSG vs PBKS match
- March 30, 2024 18:11Hoping to make Lucknow a dominant place, says LSG Head Coach Langer
- March 30, 2024 18:06Punjab Kings Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.
Bowl 1st: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
Impact Player Options: Arshdeep Singh/Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Roussouw, Vidwath Kaverappa, Tanay Thyagrajan, Harpreet Bhatia.
- March 30, 2024 18:00Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI
Bat 1st: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen ul-Haq
Bowl 1st: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen ul-Haq
Impact Player Options: Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Krishnappa Gowtham
- March 30, 2024 17:48Dream11 Fanstasy Team
WICKET KEEPERS
Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran
BATTERS
Shikhar Dhawan
ALL-ROUNDERS
Marcus Stoinis, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran
BOWLERS
Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi
Team Composition: LSG 5-6 PBKS | Credits Left: 7.5
- March 30, 2024 17:35Squads
Lucknow Super Giants:
Yudhvir Singh Charak, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shivam Mavi, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Arshin Kulkarni, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, Nicholas Pooran, Devdutt Padikkal, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, KL Rahul (c), Mohsin Khan, Mohsin Khan, Amit Mishra, Arshad Khan
Punjab Kings:
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.
- March 30, 2024 17:22Preview
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is back on familiar turf. It should be hoping to get back into form, too, as it takes on Punjab Kings in its first home match of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
After the defeat to Rajasthan Royals last Sunday, LSG would bank on the season’s trend so far — every team winning its first match at home. For Punjab Kings, this is the third game: it won the first against Delhi Capitals and then lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Though it is still early days, no team would want to register two losses on the trot. So, much is at stake at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium on Saturday.
READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE
- March 30, 2024 17:12Live Streaming
Which TV channels will broadcast the Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match?
The IPL 2024 Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How can one watch the live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match?
The IPL 2024 Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.
- March 30, 2024 17:00Welcome!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings from the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.
Latest on Sportstar
- LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 pm, squad, predicted playing XI updates; Lucknow Super Giants up against Punjab Kings
- IPL 2024: Most sixes hit in an Indian Premier League match
- Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Khalid Jamil hopes to turn JFC’s fortunes with a playoff spot on the horizon
- Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: KBFC eyes crucial win against JFC for playoff spot, live streaming info
- LSG vs PBKS Toss Update, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants or Punjab Kings, who will the coin flip favour?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE