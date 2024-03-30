LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 pm, squad, predicted playing XI updates; Lucknow Super Giants up against Punjab Kings

Preview

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is back on familiar turf. It should be hoping to get back into form, too, as it takes on Punjab Kings in its first home match of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

After the defeat to Rajasthan Royals last Sunday, LSG would bank on the season’s trend so far — every team winning its first match at home. For Punjab Kings, this is the third game: it won the first against Delhi Capitals and then lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Though it is still early days, no team would want to register two losses on the trot. So, much is at stake at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium on Saturday.

