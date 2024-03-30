MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 pm, squad, predicted playing XI updates; Lucknow Super Giants up against Punjab Kings

LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Get the IPL live score and updates from the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings from the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday. 

Updated : Mar 30, 2024 18:49 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 match. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 match. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 match. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League 2024 match from the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

  • March 30, 2024 18:25
    Points Table ahead of LSG vs PBKS match

    Screenshot 2024-03-30 182508.png

  • March 30, 2024 18:11
    Hoping to make Lucknow a dominant place, says LSG Head Coach Langer

    LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Hoping to make Lucknow a dominant place, says LSG Head Coach Langer

    Looking back at LSG’s disappointing start to the campaign -- the 20-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals -- Justin Langer said he was glad the first game was out of the way.

  • March 30, 2024 18:06
    Punjab Kings Predicted XI

    Bat 1st: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.

    Bowl 1st: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

    Impact Player Options: Arshdeep Singh/Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Roussouw, Vidwath Kaverappa, Tanay Thyagrajan, Harpreet Bhatia.

  • March 30, 2024 18:00
    Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI

    Bat 1st: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen ul-Haq

    Bowl 1st: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen ul-Haq

    Impact Player Options: Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Krishnappa Gowtham

  • March 30, 2024 17:48
    Dream11 Fanstasy Team

    WICKET KEEPERS

    Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran

    BATTERS

    Shikhar Dhawan

    ALL-ROUNDERS

    Marcus Stoinis, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran

    BOWLERS

    Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

    Team Composition: LSG 5-6 PBKS | Credits Left: 7.5

  • March 30, 2024 17:35
    Squads

    Lucknow Super Giants:

    Yudhvir Singh Charak, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shivam Mavi, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Arshin Kulkarni, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, Nicholas Pooran, Devdutt Padikkal, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, KL Rahul (c), Mohsin Khan, Mohsin Khan, Amit Mishra, Arshad Khan

    Punjab Kings:

    Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw. 

  • March 30, 2024 17:22
    Preview

    Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is back on familiar turf. It should be hoping to get back into form, too, as it takes on Punjab Kings in its first home match of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

    After the defeat to Rajasthan Royals last Sunday, LSG would bank on the season’s trend so far — every team winning its first match at home. For Punjab Kings, this is the third game: it won the first against Delhi Capitals and then lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

    Though it is still early days, no team would want to register two losses on the trot. So, much is at stake at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium on Saturday.

    READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

    LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Back on home turf, Lucknow Super Giants eyes first win of season against Punjab Kings

    After the defeat to Rajasthan Royals last Sunday, LSG would bank on the season’s trend so far — every team winning its first match at home — when it hosts PBKS

  • March 30, 2024 17:12
    Live Streaming

    Which TV channels will broadcast the Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match?

    The IPL 2024 Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

    How can one watch the live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match?

    The IPL 2024 Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

  • March 30, 2024 17:00
    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings from the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday. 

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Lucknow Super Giants /

Punjab Kings

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 pm, squad, predicted playing XI updates; Lucknow Super Giants up against Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Most sixes hit in an Indian Premier League match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Khalid Jamil hopes to turn JFC’s fortunes with a playoff spot on the horizon 
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: KBFC eyes crucial win against JFC for playoff spot, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs PBKS Toss Update, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants or Punjab Kings, who will the coin flip favour? 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. LSG vs PBKS Toss Update, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants or Punjab Kings, who will the coin flip favour? 
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 pm, squad, predicted playing XI updates; Lucknow Super Giants up against Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: LSG names Matt Henry as replacement after David Willey pulls out due to personal reasons
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: If I can do half of what Conway does, it will be good for CSK, says Rachin Ravindra
    Sahil Mathur
  5. LSG vs PBKS head-to-head record, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings stats, runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 pm, squad, predicted playing XI updates; Lucknow Super Giants up against Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Most sixes hit in an Indian Premier League match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Khalid Jamil hopes to turn JFC’s fortunes with a playoff spot on the horizon 
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: KBFC eyes crucial win against JFC for playoff spot, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs PBKS Toss Update, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants or Punjab Kings, who will the coin flip favour? 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment