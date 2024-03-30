MagazineBuy Print

LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Why is KL Rahul not leading Lucknow against Punjab Kings today?

Nicholas Pooran walked out to for the toss and will be leading LSG today.

Published : Mar 30, 2024 19:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lucknow Super Giants’ KL Rahul.
Lucknow Super Giants' KL Rahul. | Photo Credit: PTI
Lucknow Super Giants’ KL Rahul. | Photo Credit: PTI

KL Rahul will play as an Impact Player in the Lucknow Super Giants’ match against Punjab Kings at Ekana stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

Nicholas Pooran walked out to for the toss and will be leading LSG today.

Check out: LSG vs PBKS live

“KL will play as an impact player today,” Pooran said at the toss adding that LSG is trying to ease him in the tournament having returned from an injury.

Interestingly, Rahul kept the wickets in LSG’s first match against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Super Giants won the toss and opted to bat first. Rahul was named in the starting XI.

LSG starting XI: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran(c), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth

