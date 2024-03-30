LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Why is KL Rahul not leading Lucknow against Punjab Kings today?

KL Rahul will play as an Impact Player in the Lucknow Super Giants’ match against Punjab Kings at Ekana stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

Nicholas Pooran walked out to for the toss and will be leading LSG today.

“KL will play as an impact player today,” Pooran said at the toss adding that LSG is trying to ease him in the tournament having returned from an injury.

Interestingly, Rahul kept the wickets in LSG’s first match against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Super Giants won the toss and opted to bat first. Rahul was named in the starting XI.

LSG starting XI: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran(c), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth