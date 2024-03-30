IPL 2024: LSG names Matt Henry as replacement after David Willey pulls out due to personal reasons

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday announced New Zealand pacer Matt Henry as the replacement for England all-rounder David Willey for the rest of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Willey has pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

Willey quit international cricket after last year’s ODI World Cup in India and missed Lucknow’s IPL opener against Rajasthan Royals last week.

He is the second English player to leave Lucknow this season following the withdrawal of Mark Wood, who was pulled out by the English cricket board to manage his workload ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

Henry joins in at his base price of Rs 1.25 crore.

Henry has represented New Zealand in 25 Tests, 82 ODIs and 17 T20s so far. In the past, he has been a part of Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings. He featured in two IPL games for Punjab in 2017.

(With inputs from Reuters)