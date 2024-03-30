MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: LSG names Matt Henry as replacement after David Willey pulls out due to personal reasons

Henry, who joins LSG at his base price of Rs 1.25 crore, has previously been a part of Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings.

Published : Mar 30, 2024 13:53 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand pacer Matt Henry.
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand pacer Matt Henry. | Photo Credit: M VEDHAN/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand pacer Matt Henry. | Photo Credit: M VEDHAN/The Hindu

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday announced New Zealand pacer Matt Henry as the replacement for England all-rounder David Willey for the rest of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Willey has pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

Willey quit international cricket after last year’s ODI World Cup in India and missed Lucknow’s IPL opener against Rajasthan Royals last week.

He is the second English player to leave Lucknow this season following the withdrawal of Mark Wood, who was pulled out by the English cricket board to manage his workload ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

READ | Ashwin on fans booing Hardik Pandya: Fan wars are taking an ugly turn, live sport not cinema

Henry joins in at his base price of Rs 1.25 crore.

Henry has represented New Zealand in 25 Tests, 82 ODIs and 17 T20s so far. In the past, he has been a part of Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings. He featured in two IPL games for Punjab in 2017.

(With inputs from Reuters)

