IPL 2024: KKR names Allah Ghazanfar Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s replacement; Keshav Maharaj joins RR in place of Prasidh Krishna

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday announced Allah Ghazanfar as a replacement for the injured Mujeeb Ur Rahman, while Rajasthan Royals (RR) added Keshav Maharaj to the squad in place of Prasidh Krishna for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Allah Ghazanfar has represented Afghanistan in two ODIs. The youngster has played three T20s and six List A matches and has five and four wickets, respectively, against his name. He joined KKR for his base price of INR 20 lakh.

Krishna recently underwent surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon and is currently recovering. His replacement, Maharaj, a veteran South African cricketer, has played 27 T20Is, 44 ODIs, and 50 Tests and has scalped 237 wickets in international cricket.

Additionally, he has played 159 T20s, picking up 130 wickets, and can chip in with some handy runs. RR has brought him on board for his base price of INR 50 lakh.

“Keshav is a great addition to our squad with his quality and understanding of the game,” Royals’ Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara said, “He is hugely experienced and an outstanding individual off the field as well. His addition will further improve the depth and quality of our squad, and we look forward to having him contribute with his performances.”

(With inputs from PK Ajith Kumar)