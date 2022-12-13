Who is Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, 15-year-old Afghanistan spinner who has signed up for IPL 2023 auction

Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar is a 15-year-old right-arm off-spinner from Afghanistan, who has registered for the Indian Premier League auction in Kochi on December 23. Ghazanfar, who is the youngest player in the IPL auction, had also enrolled himself for the Big Bash League auction earlier this year but did not find any takers.

Those who have seen him play believe that Ghazanfar is in the mould of Mujeeb Zadran, who is already a popular finger-spinner in international cricket and franchise leagues.

Ghazanfar, who has set a base price of Rs 20 lakh, is inspired by Indian spin spearhead Ravichandran Ashwin. “Ashwin has been a champion spinner for India, and I like his variations. I have always considered him my inspiration,” Ghazanfar told Sportstar from Kabul on Tuesday.

READ |IPL Auction 2023: Full updated players list with base prices to go under the hammer on December 23

READ | IPL 2023 Retention: Full list of players retained, released and traded

Hailing from Zurmat district in Paktia province, Ghazanfar is 6ft 2 inches tall. Given his height, he initially started as a fast bowler but gradually, under the watchful eyes of former Afghanistan captain Dawlat Ahmadzai, transformed into a spinner. “I started with tennis ball cricket and would play in my neighborhood, but under the guidance of my coach, I started bowling spin, and soon, I developed an action, and there hasn’t been any looking back since,” the youngster added.

“Ashwin has been a champion spinner for India, and I like his variations. I have always considered him my inspiration,” says 15-year-old Afghanistan spinner Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

He understands Hindi but finds it difficult to speak, so his friends translate it for him. But Ghazanfar wants to assure the franchises that communication won’t be a barrier. “I have played a fair bit of junior cricket, and my ultimate target is to play for Afghanistan. The IPL will help me improve my game as I would be able to learn quite a few things from the Indian and overseas players, and I am really looking forward to the experience. I hope to get picked by a franchise,” he said.

After playing in local U-16 tournaments, he got an opportunity to train with the Afghanistan U-19 players and made his debut in the Shpageeza League for Mis Ainak Knights. He claimed five wickets in three matches and grabbed 4 for 15 in his second match against Hindkush Stars. “I love challenging the batters with my spin, and the experience of playing in the Shpageeza League has been immensely valuable,” Ghazanfar, who was later part of the Junior Pakistan Super League, said.

“I played a fair amount of junior cricket, and I feel that I have the talent to perform at the higher level,” he said. He is the youngest of the six brothers and currently lives in Kabul along with the family.

And when the players go under the hammer in Kochi next week, Ghazanfar, among the eight Afghanistan players to have enrolled for the auction, hopes to get lucky!