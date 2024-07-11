MagazineBuy Print

Champions Trophy 2025: India unlikely to travel to Pakistan

BCCI wants India’s fixtures to be played in Sri Lanka or the United Arab Emirates and will formally convey its decision during the International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting in Colombo next week.

Published : Jul 11, 2024 11:14 IST , MUMBAI

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Since 2012, India and Pakistan have played each other only in ICC events and Asia Cups.
Since 2012, India and Pakistan have played each other only in ICC events and Asia Cups. | Photo Credit: KR Deepak/The Hindu
infoIcon

Since 2012, India and Pakistan have played each other only in ICC events and Asia Cups. | Photo Credit: KR Deepak/The Hindu

The Indian cricket team is unlikely to travel to Pakistan for next year’s Champions Trophy as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wants the tournament to be played in a hybrid model - on the lines of the Asia Cup last year, where India played all its games in Sri Lanka.

Sportstar understands that the BCCI wants India’s fixtures to be played in Sri Lanka or the United Arab Emirates and will formally convey its decision during the International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting in Colombo next week.

A couple of weeks ago, the Pakistan Cricket Board had prepared a rough draft of the Champions Trophy schedule and allotted India’s games in Lahore keeping the security factor in mind.

However, the BCCI seems to be in no mood to relent and it does not want to send its players to the neighbouring country, where it has not travelled since 2008.

READ | Pakistan Cricket finalises Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi as potential venues

Even though Pakistan went to India in 2012 for a bilateral series and also for ICC events in 2016 and last year, the Indian team has only played the arch-rival in ICC events since 2012.

Last year, the Asia Cup had to be held in a hybrid model, where Pakistan hosted a few games at home, whereas India’s fixtures were held in Sri Lanka.

