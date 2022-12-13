IPL News

IPL auction 2023: Full updated players list with base prices to go under the hammer on December 23

IPL 2023 auction: The pruned list includes 405 players, who will go under the hammer during the mini-auction in Kochi on December 23.

Team Sportstar
13 December, 2022 17:00 IST
Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Cameron Green are in the second set for the IPL auction in Kochi on December 23.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday announced its final IPL 2023 auction pool, which has been halved from the original list of 991 players. The auction will be held in Kochi on December 23 and will start at 2:30pm IST.

The final list includes 405 players. Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which four players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and four from associate nations. A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.

The total auction pool remaining for the franchises is Rs 206.5 crore. Sunrisers Hyderabad has the largest auction purse of Rs 42.25 crore while Kolkata Knight Riders has the smallest with Rs 7.05 crore remaining.

