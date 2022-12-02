The Indian Premier League (IPL) will introduce the Impact Player Rule next season, the League announced on Friday. So far, the IPL Governing Council has decided to keep the basics of the rule similar to what was used in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in October-November.

Here’s the lowdown on what the tactical substitution rule entails.

What exactly is the rule?

Each team will name four substitutes in the team sheets at toss, and only one of them can be used as an Impact Player during the match. Both teams can use only one Impact Player. The move isn’t mandatory.

The Impact Player can replace any player in the starting XI before the 14th over of an innings. The captain, the head coach or the manager has to notify the on-field or the fourth umpire before the end of the current over. A batting team can introduce an Impact Player at the fall of a wicket or during the innings break. After the introduction of an Impact Player in a match, the player can bat and may bowl his full quota of four overs in an uninterrupted innings. In case a player retires hurt, Impact Player can be introduced only at the end of the over in progress and is eligible to bat. In any situation, only 11 players can bat.

Can the substituted player take further part in the game?

No, the substituted player can take no further part in the game - not even as a substitute fielder. But if a player suffers an injury while fielding in the middle of an over, the current playing conditions, as enumerated under MCC Law 24.1 - substitute fielders, will be in effect. However, if the injured player is replaced by the Impact Player, then he can no longer take part in the match. Otherwise, Impact Player can only be introduced after the completion of the over for the fielding side.

If an Impact Player is used by a team and an injury occurs, MCC Law 24 - Fielder’s absence; substitutes - will come into effect. If umpires are satisfied that a fielder has been injured or become ill during the match, a substitute fielder is allowed to field in place of an injured player. The substitute shall not bowl or act as captain.

Will teams be allowed an Impact Player in shortened games?

Yes, but not if a delayed start shortens the match to fewer than 10 overs per side.

How is this different from BBL’s X-Factor rule?

The X-Factor rule allows teams to substitute a member of their starting XI beyond the 10th over of the first innings, and the replaced player cannot have already batted, or bowled more than one over. A replacement player can bowl a maximum allotment of four overs, even if the player they’ve replaced has bowled.