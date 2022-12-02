Dwayne Bravo retires from IPL, appointed CSK bowling coach for 2023 edition

Chennai Super Kings has appointed Dwayne Bravo as the team’s bowling coach ahead of IPL 2023. Bravo has called time on his playing days in the IPL, having played the tournament since the inaugural edition in 2008. L Balaji is taking a break for one year due to personal commitments, but will be available for the Super Kings Academy.

“I’m looking forward to this new journey because it’s something I see myself doing after my playing days are fully over. I enjoy working with bowlers and it’s a role I’m excited about. From player to coach, I don’t think I have to adjust much because while I’m playing, I always work with bowlers and try to come up with plans and ideas on how to have that one step ahead of the batsmen. The only difference is I will no longer be standing at mid-on or mid-off!

“I never thought I would be the leading wicket taker in the history of IPL. But I’m just happy to be a part of IPL history!” stated Bravo in a CSK press release.

Bravo has 183 wickets from 161 matches. The all-rounder has also scored 1560 runs at a strike rate of around 130, playing key parts in many victories for the Super Kings. He was an integral part of CSK’s IPL title wins in 2011, 2018 and 2021 and the Champions League T20 victory in 2014. He was also the first player to win the Purple Cap for most wickets in an IPL season twice (2013 and 2015).

Bravo has overall played 144 matches for Chennai Super Kings, picking up 168 wickets and scoring 1556 runs.

Last year, Bravo had retired from international cricket after the conclusion of West Indies’ T20 World Cup campaign.

Bravo came out of retirement in 2019 to help West Indies defend the T20 World Cup title it won in 2016, beating England in a high-octane final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Bravo has taken part in seven T20 World Cups and was instrumental in West Indies lifting the trophy in 2012 and 2016. He featured in 90 T20Is and boasts more than 500 appearances in the format overall.