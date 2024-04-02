Stokes opts out of T20 World Cup in USA & West Indies

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has pulled out of the T20 World Cup in June and July.

Commenting on his decision, Stokes said: “I’m working hard and focusing on building my bowling fitness back up to fulfil a full role as an all-rounder in all formats of cricket.

“Opting out of the IPL and the World Cup will hopefully be a sacrifice that allows me to be the all-rounder I want to be for the foreseeable future.

“The recent Test tour of India highlighted how far behind I was from a bowling point of view after my knee surgery and nine months without bowling. I’m looking forward to playing for Durham in the County Championship before the start of our Test summer.

“I wish Jos, Motty and all the team the best of luck in defending our title.”

England’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup defence starts on June 4 against Scotland at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. It will then play group matches against Australia, Oman, and Namibia in Barbados and Antigua before qualification for the Super 8s and knockouts.