MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Erasmus on ICC World Cup 2019 Final: Wrongly adjudged Ross Taylor LBW, awarded six runs to England instead of five for last-over overthrow

Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharamsena wrongly awarded England six runs for an overthrow in the 50th over and later realised that it should have been only five runs as the batters had not crossed for the second run.

Published : Apr 02, 2024 17:51 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: South African umpire Marais Erasmus.
FILE PHOTO: South African umpire Marais Erasmus. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: South African umpire Marais Erasmus. | Photo Credit: AFP

Recently retired elite panel umpire Marais Erasmus has admitted to making a ‘massive’ mistake in the 2019 ODI World Cup final that England won in a rather controversial fashion at the iconic Lord’s.

England won its maiden ODI World Cup title by edging New Zealand on the now-scrapped boundary countback rule after both teams were tied following a Super Over.

However, the game could have ended in regulation time if on-field umpire Erasmus and Kumar Dharamsena did not award England six runs for an overthrow in the 50th over with the host needing nine runs from three balls. It was later realised that England should have been awarded only five runs as the batters had not crossed for the second run.

“The next morning (after the final) I opened my hotel room door on my way to breakfast and Kumar opened his door at the same time and he said, ‘did you see we made a massive error?’ That’s when I got to know about it,” Erasmus told ‘The Telegraph’.

“But in the moment on the field, we just said six, you know, communicated to each other, ‘six, six, it’s six’ not realising that they haven’t crossed, it wasn’t picked up. That’s it.”

READ | NZ-W vs ENG-W: Amy Jones and Charlie Dean’s record partnership helps England Women to four-wicket win over New Zealand

Erasmus was an on-field umpire in 127 Tests, 192 ODIs and 61 T20s. The 60-year-old admitted to another mistake in the final played five years ago when he adjudged Ross Taylor lbw off Mark Wood.

“It was just too high but they had burnt their review. That was my only error in the whole seven weeks and afterwards I was so disappointed because it would have been an absolute flip had I got through the whole World Cup not making an error and that obviously impacted the game a bit because he was one of their top players,” added the South African.

Over the course of his long umpiring career, Erasmus was least pressurised by New Zealand, the perennial good guys of the game while the likes of Ricky Ponting and Mahela Jayawardene tried to intimidate him and his colleagues.

“They (New Zealand) were always very, very respectful”, while Ponting and Jayawardene “tried to intimidate us. Sometimes it was subtle and sometimes not subtle.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Marias Erasmus /

England /

New Zealand /

ICC ODI World Cup 2019

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants, Toss at 7:00 PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Erasmus on ICC World Cup 2019 Final: Wrongly adjudged Ross Taylor LBW, awarded six runs to England instead of five for last-over overthrow
    PTI
  3. RCB vs LSG Toss Live Updates, IPL 2024: Will coin flip favour Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Lucknow Super Giants?
    Team Sportstar
  4. The rise and rise of Riyan Parag: Overcoming the odds and making No.4, a slot of his own
    Shayan Acharya
  5. F1: Key recruit Sanchez leaves McLaren three months after joining
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Erasmus on ICC World Cup 2019 Final: Wrongly adjudged Ross Taylor LBW, awarded six runs to England instead of five for last-over overthrow
    PTI
  2. Ben Stokes pulls out of T20 World Cup to focus on fitness
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former Kerala cricket team captain Ravi Achan passes away
    Stan Rayan
  4. BAN vs SL, 2nd Test Day 3: Sri Lanka on course for Test-series sweep over Bangladesh despite batting collapse
    AP
  5. Pakistan cricket holds crisis talks after Shaheen Afridi denies statement backing captain Babar Azam
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants, Toss at 7:00 PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Erasmus on ICC World Cup 2019 Final: Wrongly adjudged Ross Taylor LBW, awarded six runs to England instead of five for last-over overthrow
    PTI
  3. RCB vs LSG Toss Live Updates, IPL 2024: Will coin flip favour Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Lucknow Super Giants?
    Team Sportstar
  4. The rise and rise of Riyan Parag: Overcoming the odds and making No.4, a slot of his own
    Shayan Acharya
  5. F1: Key recruit Sanchez leaves McLaren three months after joining
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment