NZ-W vs ENG-W: Amy Jones and Charlie Dean’s record partnership helps England Women to four-wicket win over New Zealand

England was rescued by Jones (92 not out) and Dean (42 not out), who guided the visitor over the finish line with their assured 130-run partnership.

Published : Apr 01, 2024 14:47 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Amy Jones of England in action.
FILE PHOTO: Amy Jones of England in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Amy Jones of England in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

A record seventh-wicket stand by Amy Jones and Charlie Dean helped bail England out of trouble and secure a four-wicket win over New Zealand in Wellington on Monday in the first One-Day International of a three-match series.

After being put in to bat, New Zealand posted a total of 207 and took wickets at a consistent rate early on to leave England reeling at 79 for six.

England was eventually rescued by Jones (92 not out) and Dean (42 not out), who guided the visitor over the finish line with their assured partnership.

The unbeaten 130-run stand between the pair bettered the previous record of 122 between India’s Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar against Pakistan in a 2022 Women’s World Cup match at Mount Maunganui.

“Me and Deano were constantly saying, ‘one ball at a time’ and ‘just react’, which kept us in the moment. I thought we played with freedom and did what we set out to,” Jones told reporters.

“For that to pay off, (this innings) ranks quite highly I’d say.

”The teams meet in the second ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand on Thursday.

