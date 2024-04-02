MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BAN vs AUS: Who is Fariha Trisna, the Bangladesh left-arm pacer who took a hattrick against Australia?

Fariha Trisna, a left-arm pacer representing Bangladesh left world T20 champion Australia stunned when she took a hattrick, dismissing Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux and Beth Mooney in the second T20I between the two nations in Mirpur on Tuesday. 

Published : Apr 02, 2024 13:15 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File photo | Fariha Trisna
File photo | Fariha Trisna | Photo Credit: ICC/X
infoIcon

File photo | Fariha Trisna | Photo Credit: ICC/X

Fariha Trisna became the first Bangladeshi woman to get a hattrick against Australia in the second T20I between the two sides in Mirpur on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old left arm pacer removed Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux and Beth Mooney in the 20th over to take her second T20I hattrick.

Her first came against Malaysia in the Asia Cup in her debut T20I fixture, where she became the first woman to take a hattrick in the tournament.

Trisna finished with her best T20I figures of 4/19, having dismissed Phoebe Litchfield early on in the innings.

Trisna replaced Sultana Khatun in the Bangladesh XI for the match. In the white ball series against Bangladesh, the host is yet to win a match, with Australia sweeping the ODI series 3-0 and eyeing a sweep of the T20I leg as well.

She is the second Bangladeshi woman to take a hattrick after Fahima Khatun and is the third woman to take multiple hattricks in the format after Uganda’s Concy Aweko and Hong Kong’s Kary Chan.

Related Topics

Australia /

Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: KKR vs RR and GT vs DC matches rescheduled
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs AUS: Who is Fariha Trisna, the Bangladesh left-arm pacer who took a hattrick against Australia?
    Team Sportstar
  3. RCB vs LSG Dream11 fantasy team prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 probable playing XI, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Stokes opts out of T20 World Cup in USA & West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: If I can do half of what Conway does, it will be good for CSK, says Rachin Ravindra
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. BAN vs AUS: Who is Fariha Trisna, the Bangladesh left-arm pacer who took a hattrick against Australia?
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ-W vs ENG-W: Amy Jones and Charlie Dean’s record partnership helps England Women to four-wicket win over New Zealand
    Reuters
  3. Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024: Anuja scores ton; Deepti Sharma takes seven wickets on day 2
    PTI
  4. Inter-Zonal Red-Ball tournament: Century for Dhara Gujjar; Anuja Patil, Debasmita Dutta claim fifers as women’s multi-day cricket returns
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sri Lanka to host Women’s Asia Cup 2024; India, Pakistan in same group
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: KKR vs RR and GT vs DC matches rescheduled
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs AUS: Who is Fariha Trisna, the Bangladesh left-arm pacer who took a hattrick against Australia?
    Team Sportstar
  3. RCB vs LSG Dream11 fantasy team prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 probable playing XI, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Stokes opts out of T20 World Cup in USA & West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: If I can do half of what Conway does, it will be good for CSK, says Rachin Ravindra
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment