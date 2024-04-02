BAN vs AUS: Who is Fariha Trisna, the Bangladesh left-arm pacer who took a hattrick against Australia?

Fariha Trisna became the first Bangladeshi woman to get a hattrick against Australia in the second T20I between the two sides in Mirpur on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old left arm pacer removed Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux and Beth Mooney in the 20th over to take her second T20I hattrick.

Her first came against Malaysia in the Asia Cup in her debut T20I fixture, where she became the first woman to take a hattrick in the tournament.

What a sensational T20I debut for Fariha Trisna, picking up the first hattrick of the #WomensAsiaCup2022 🏆!



Her exceptional performance with the ball gave Bangladesh 🇧🇩 a much needed win over Malaysia 🇲🇾.@BCBtigers#BANvMAL#AsianCricketCouncil#ACCpic.twitter.com/xI26JEW1OI — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 6, 2022

Trisna finished with her best T20I figures of 4/19, having dismissed Phoebe Litchfield early on in the innings.

Trisna replaced Sultana Khatun in the Bangladesh XI for the match. In the white ball series against Bangladesh, the host is yet to win a match, with Australia sweeping the ODI series 3-0 and eyeing a sweep of the T20I leg as well.

She is the second Bangladeshi woman to take a hattrick after Fahima Khatun and is the third woman to take multiple hattricks in the format after Uganda’s Concy Aweko and Hong Kong’s Kary Chan.