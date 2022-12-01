A total of 991 players have signed up to be a part of the upcoming Indian Premier League auction, the IPL Governing Council announced on Thursday.

It will be a one-day event, and in addition to the money left over from their previous auction purse, each team will have an additional Rs 5 crore to spend this year.

“If every franchise were to have a maximum of 25 players in their squad, 87 players are available to be bought in the auction (of which up to 30 players can be overseas players),” a statement from BCCI secretary Jay Shah said.

Where is the IPL auction being held?

The IPL 2023 mini-auction is scheduled to take place on December 23, 2022 in Kochi.

Earlier, there were proposals to host the auction in Istanbul but the idea was dropped due to logistical issues.

When did the IPL player registration window close?

The deadline for IPL 2023 player registrations was on November 30, 2022.

How many capped, uncapped and Associate nations’ players have registered for the IPL Auction 2023?

The players’ list includes 185 capped, 786 uncapped and 20 players from Associate Nations.

There are 714 Indians and 277 overseas players.