IPL News

IPL auction 2023: Full list of 991 players to go under hammer; Stokes, Green among most expensive players in pool

Among all other countries, Australia has the most players in the auction pool - 57.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 01 December, 2022 22:48 IST
Chennai 01 December, 2022 22:48 IST
The IPL trophy on display during IPL 2022.

The IPL trophy on display during IPL 2022. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

Among all other countries, Australia has the most players in the auction pool - 57.

A total of 991 players have signed up to be a part of the upcoming Indian Premier League auction, the IPL Governing Council announced on Thursday.

It will be a one-day event, and in addition to the money left over from their previous auction purse, each team will have an additional Rs 5 crore to spend this year. 

“If every franchise were to have a maximum of 25 players in their squad, 87 players are available to be bought in the auction (of which up to 30 players can be overseas players),” a statement from BCCI secretary Jay Shah said.

Where is the IPL auction being held?

The IPL 2023 mini-auction is scheduled to take place on December 23, 2022 in Kochi.

Earlier, there were proposals to host the auction in Istanbul but the idea was dropped due to logistical issues.

When did the IPL player registration window close?

The deadline for IPL 2023 player registrations was on November 30, 2022.

How many capped, uncapped and Associate nations’ players have registered for the IPL Auction 2023?

The players’ list includes 185 capped, 786  uncapped and 20 players from Associate Nations.

There are 714 Indians and 277  overseas players.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group E scenarios
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

IPL 2019: MI beat KKR at home, finish on top of the table

KKR vs SRH: Rampaging Russell overshadows Warner whirlwind

IPL 2019: Debutants who could impress

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us